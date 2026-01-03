শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৪২ অপরাহ্ন
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Task Turns Violent As Sandra Suffers Panic Attack After Being Shoved | Regional Cinema News

  শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Sandra Amy Prajin was allegedly manhandled by VJ Paaru and Kamarudin K on Bigg Boss Tamil 9, sparking outrage.

A controversial task on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 has triggered strong reactions online after contestant Sandra Amy Prajin was allegedly manhandled by two fellow housemates, leading to what appeared to be a panic attack inside the house. The incident, which unfolded during the crucial ticket-to-finale week, has drawn criticism towards the show’s makers, broadcaster Star Vijay, and host Vijay Sethupathi.

The episode in question involved a physically demanding task that required contestants to remain inside a car for a prolonged period. During the task, Parvathy, popularly known as VJ Paaru, and Kamarudin K were seen forcefully pushing Sandra out of the vehicle despite her resistance. Other contestants objected and argued with them as the situation escalated.

As Sandra fell to the ground, she appeared visibly shaken and distressed. Housemates Sabari Nathan and Gana Vinoth Kumar were among those who rushed to her aid as she struggled to cope. While several contestants stepped out of the car following the incident, Paaru and Kamarudin reportedly remained inside and continued arguing with others.

Viewers watching the episode live claimed that Sandra was later taken to a hospital for medical evaluation before being brought back into the house. Social media users also alleged that she woke up around 5 am crying and trying to process what had happened. Overwhelmed and fearful, Sandra later broke down and pleaded with Bigg Boss to send her home, saying she wanted to return to her husband, Prajin Padmanabhan, as she continued to feel unsafe around Paaru and Kamarudin.

The incident sparked widespread outrage online. One X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video of the incident, which lasted over three minutes, and wrote, “Unchecked rough and unethical behavior from Day 1 endangers lives and violates Article 21. Shame on @vijaytelevision for enabling cheep popularity and TRP violence.” The user further added, “@VijaySethuOffl, as host, bears responsibility for unchecked housemate conduct and must step down.”

The discussion extended to Reddit as well, where viewers expressed shock and anger. “They have 0 sympathy or even respect for a fellow contestant. Are they even human?” one Redditor commented, criticising Paaru and Kamarudin for continuing to argue after the incident. Another wrote, “No way vjs will let this slide. This deserve a red card.” A third user added, “People should sue Vijay TV just for telecasting this filth. It was so disturbing to watch.”

A newly released promo for the upcoming weekend episode suggests disciplinary action. In the clip, Vijay Sethupathi is seen reprimanding Paaru and Kamarudin for their conduct, while Sandra, in tears, recounts the incident. The promo ends with the host issuing red cards to both contestants, leading to cheers from fellow housemates and the studio audience, indicating their eviction from the show following the incident.

First Published:

January 03, 2026, 17:45 IST

