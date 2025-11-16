Bigg Boss Tamil 9: ‘Watermelon Star’ Diwakar Evicted After Controversial Remark Sparks Backlash | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 20:12 IST

Diwakar was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 after a controversial remark triggered backlash and impacted voting trends. Fans debate whether the shocking elimination was fair.

‘Watermelon Star’ Diwakar has been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 following a tense nomination week featuring 12 contestants.

The latest episode of Vijay Sethupathi’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 delivered an unexpected twist as popular contestant and viral sensation “Watermelon Star” Diwakar was evicted from the house. Despite enjoying a loyal fan base and strong online support, Diwakar exited after receiving the lowest votes in what turned out to be a highly competitive elimination round.

A Week With 12 Nominations

This week featured one of the longest nomination lists of the season, with 12 contestants in the danger zone:

Gana Vinoth, Sabarinathan, Kamarudeen, Vikkals Vikram, Vijay Baru, FJ, Thushar, Viyana, Kemi, Praveen Rajdev, Ramya Ju — and Diwakar.

With so many names up for eviction, fans anticipated a high-intensity vote battle. Still, few expected Diwakar, one of the most vocal and memorable housemates this season, to be the one leaving.

What Led To Diwakar’s Eviction?

While Diwakar’s fans rallied for him until the final moments, his controversial remark during an argument with Ramya — referencing “lack of education and village mystery” — raised eyebrows both inside and outside the house.

The comment earned him criticism on social media, with several viewers calling it insensitive. As per online discussions, this incident appears to have influenced voting trends against him.

Host Vijay Sethupathi also addressed the growing problem of harsh language in the house, repeatedly urging contestants to be mindful of their behavior. Diwakar’s remark was one of many that sparked outrage among viewers throughout the week.

Frequent Nominations Hurt His Momentum

From the first week itself, Diwakar was no stranger to nominations. His bold personality and unfiltered humor made him a talk-of-the-week contestant, but it also regularly put him on the chopping block.

His eviction comes just days after Praveen Rajdev’s exit, making it a surprise double blow for fans who were already processing the earlier elimination.

Social Media Reacts: Mixed Opinions and Heated Debates

Following the episode, social media erupted with reactions. Some users accused Diwakar of caste-based comments and urged the makers to issue a “red card.” Others defended him, insisting that his words were misunderstood or taken out of context.

The debate continues to dominate fan discussions, reflecting the polarizing nature of his time in the house.

Who Continues in the Race?

With Diwakar gone, the remaining contestants battling for the title are: Gana Vinoth, Vijay Baru, Thushar, Gani Thiru, Sabari Nathan, Ramya Ju, Viyana, Vikkals Vikram, Kamarudeen, and Akori Kalaiyarasan.

Fans expect next week’s tasks and alliances to shift dramatically now that one of the season’s most outspoken contestants has left.

Calls For A Ban Resurface

Meanwhile, political groups have renewed demands to ban the show, claiming that contestants are “behaving like children” and ignoring repeated warnings from host Vijay Sethupathi. The makers have yet to respond to the criticism.

With tensions rising and controversies mounting, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable seasons yet.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 16, 2025, 20:12 IST

News movies tamil-cinema Bigg Boss Tamil 9: ‘Watermelon Star’ Diwakar Evicted After Controversial Remark Sparks Backlash