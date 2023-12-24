Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Runner-up Amardeep Chowdary’s Car Attacked By Mob Outside Annapurna Studios

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 ended on December 17 on a grand note after it kept the audience hooked for 105 days. This season garnered much attention for introducing a peculiar concept of Ulta Pulta and was filled with drama and controversies. However, looks like the show ended and grabbed the headlines for yet another controversy.

After much anticipation and excitement, the host of the show finally revealed the name of the winner, Pallavi Prashanth, who clinched the trophy, while Amardeep Chowdary became the season’s runner-up. The grand finale episode witnessed all the ex-housemates and the families gracing the show, cheering and showing support to the finalists as the highly dramatic show concluded. However, Amardeep’s trip back home with his mother and his actress-wife Tejaswini became a nightmare.

While returning home, the runner-up’s car was surrounded by a mob at the gates of the Annapurna Studios and hurled things at the car. Reportedly, they were the fans of Pallavi Prashanth who attacked the contestant’s car. Reportedly, the driver of the car tried to manoeuvre his way through the crowd, but the mob ended up smashing the windshield and breaking the mirrors. As of now, no injury has been reported.

The official page of Bigg Boss Telugu shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) which caught the attention of the internet. The caption read, “Worst behaviour by fans attacking on Amardeep and his family. Truly disgusting to see this. Amar stay strong.”

In the reality show hosted by megastar Nagarjuna, six contestants emerged as the finalists. Ambati Arjun was the first one to get eliminated, soon followed by Priyanka Jain. The twist in the competition was seen when Prince Yawar decided to withdraw from the competition and claimed the lumpsum money. Later, Sivaji Sontineni, aka, Sivaji, who secured the third position was eliminated leaving Pallavi Prashanth and Amardeep Chowdary as the last two finalists.

Pallavi Prashanth, also known as Raithu Bidda, hails from a humble family belonging to a farming background. His shot to fame was his YouTube channel which made him quite popular. However, his stint at the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 house made him a household name where he witnessed major ups and downs. Despite all this, his hard work and strategic play paid off and resulted in him clinching the trophy as the winner of the season, while Amardeep Chowdary became the first runner-up.