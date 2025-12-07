Biopic On ‘People’s Leader’ And Former MLA Gummadi Narasiah Launched | India News

Last Updated: December 07, 2025, 13:35 IST

Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy called Narasiah “a man of the people” and “a god to the poor”

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar will portray Narasiah in the film. (X)

A biopic on the life of former Illandu MLA Gummadi Narasiah, known for his honesty and simplicity, was formally launched in a grand ceremony at Palvoncha, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, on Saturday.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar will portray Narasiah in the film, which is being produced under the Pravalika Arts banner. The project is directed by Parameshwar and produced by Nalla Suresh Reddy.

State Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest and switched on the camera for the mahurat shot, called Narasiah “a man of the people” and “a god to the poor”.

He noted that despite being elected as MLA five times, Narasiah lived a simple life, donated his MLA salary to the poor, gave away his assets, and used a bicycle as his mode of transport.

Komatireddy added that although he had been Cinematography Minister for two years, this was the first film launch he attended, calling it a meaningful opportunity.

He emphasised that “from sarpanches to the Chief Minister, every public representative should watch this film so that corruption reduces”.

He also assured that he would speak with the Chief Minister about providing subsidy support for the film.

Former MLC and Jagruthi President K. Kavitha said that whenever discussions arise about transparency, honesty, and non-corrupt politics, Gummadi Narasiah’s name naturally comes up, calling him a true inspiration.

She appreciated the decision of the Telangana and Karnataka governments to support the film and make it tax-free. Kavitha urged that the Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries should also recognise the importance of this story and extend tax-free status to the film.

She added that the delay in announcing tax exemption for the Hindi version reflects a kind of “inferiority complex towards Telugu people.”

First Published: December 07, 2025, 13:35 IST

