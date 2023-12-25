Bipasha Basu Gives Glimpse of Her Christmas Vacay With Karan Singh Grover, Daughter Devi | Photos

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying their Christmas vacation. They are accompanied by their adorable daughter, Devi. Well, the actress has been sharing a lot of pictures on her social handle and keeping fans updated. Keeping up with the trend, Bipasha once again took to social media stories to treat fans to a series of heartwarming photos capturing the festive moments of their family getaway.

In the photos, Devi can be seen enjoying her play date with her father and friends. In another photo, she can be seen sitting on the grass and playing with a flower. Sharing her video, Bipasha called her a ‘nature lover’. The other day Bipasha also shared a video in which we can see her holding Devi while Karan watching the Christmas décor. She is showing Devi a Christmas tree and her caption reads, “In the spirit of Christmas.” Devi can be seen wearing a red checked skirt with a pink blazer. Her face is not visible. Karan Singh Grover also took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen holding Devi in his hands as he waved at Bipasha who stood afar, next to the giant tree. Sharing the clip, Karan penned, “You’re always the brightest light, you’re always the most magical firework mumma! Thank you for being ours! We love you! @bipashabasu #youreourfirework.”

Take a look here:

Life has changed a lot for Bipasha after she welcomed Devi into her life. Talking about being a mother now, she had told News18, “Devi’s my number one when it comes to everything and anything. Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her… Karan is number three, I’m number two and Devi is number one.”

Bipasha is currently on a break from acting. She is now gearing up for her comeback. During an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, she dropped some big hint about wanting to face the camera all over again. “My daughter has finally been pushing me out of the house and making me do events. I’ve pretty much been giving excuses saying I need some more time before returning to work. But I do love to act,” she told us.