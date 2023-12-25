 Buy cheap website traffic
সোমবার , ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১০ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Bipasha Basu Gives Glimpse of Her Christmas Vacay With Karan Singh Grover, Daughter Devi | Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৩ ৭:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bipasha dev 2023 12 1f0e10fcc7fb1271636befb2d6903777


Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 11:07 IST

Bipasha Basu shares glimpses of her vacation

Bipasha Basu shares glimpses of her vacation

Bipasha is currently on a break from acting. She is now gearing up for her comeback. She has also dropped a major hint about the same

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying their Christmas vacation. They are accompanied by their adorable daughter, Devi. Well, the actress has been sharing a lot of pictures on her social handle and keeping fans updated. Keeping up with the trend, Bipasha once again took to social media stories to treat fans to a series of heartwarming photos capturing the festive moments of their family getaway.

In the photos, Devi can be seen enjoying her play date with her father and friends. In another photo, she can be seen sitting on the grass and playing with a flower. Sharing her video, Bipasha called her a ‘nature lover’. The other day Bipasha also shared a video in which we can see her holding Devi while Karan watching the Christmas décor. She is showing Devi a Christmas tree and her caption reads, “In the spirit of Christmas.” Devi can be seen wearing a red checked skirt with a pink blazer. Her face is not visible.  Karan Singh Grover also took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen holding Devi in his hands as he waved at Bipasha who stood afar, next to the giant tree. Sharing the clip, Karan penned, “You’re always the brightest light, you’re always the most magical firework mumma! Thank you for being ours! We love you! @bipashabasu #youreourfirework.”

Take a look here:

bips 1 2023 12 0282c5ddb9455fc10c4de9fd1b1f117e
bips 2 2023 12 b456dd155a5d2363ccb1d48dcfc97498
bips 3 2023 12 352c5170e9dd1ec21ba491320e534a08

Life has changed a lot for Bipasha after she welcomed Devi into her life. Talking about being a mother now, she had told News18, “Devi’s my number one when it comes to everything and anything. Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her… Karan is number three, I’m number two and Devi is number one.”

Bipasha is currently on a break from acting. She is now gearing up for her comeback. During an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, she dropped some big hint about wanting to face the camera all over again. “My daughter has finally been pushing me out of the house and making me do events. I’ve pretty much been giving excuses saying I need some more time before returning to work. But I do love to act,” she told us.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

jharu k
ঝাড়ু নিয়ে স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর সমর্থকদের ধাওয়া, ফেসবুকে ভাইরাল
বাংলাদেশ
106254193
Top ODI knocks of Virat Kohli in 2023
খেলাধুলা
bipasha dev 2023 12 1f0e10fcc7fb1271636befb2d6903777
Bipasha Basu Gives Glimpse of Her Christmas Vacay With Karan Singh Grover, Daughter Devi | Photos
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Fahmi Golondaj Babel Election Campaign 24 12 2023 1
গফরগাঁওয়ে প্রচারে এগিয়ে বাবেল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Weight loss

সাবধান! আচমকা ওজন কমলে এই রোগগুলো হতে পারে, চর্বি ঝরানোর সঙ্গে এর ফারাক জানুন – News18 Bangla

 Top 10 Losers

দর পতনের শীর্ষে মেঘনা কনডেন্সড মিল্ক – Corporate Sangbad

 wm russia

কৃষ্ণ সাগরের পথে ৬ রুশ যুদ্ধজাহাজ

 wm Boimela PM 1 February 2023

‘অনির্বাচিত সরকার এলে মহাভারত নয়, অশুদ্ধ হবে সংবিধান’

 3 6

দীর্ঘদিন শারীরিক মিলন না-হওয়ার প্রভাব তো সম্পর্কে পড়তেই পারে! কিন্তু শরীরের উপর কি আদৌ তার কোনও প্রভাব পড়ে? – News18 Bangla

 WhatsApp Image 2023 06 05 at 20.39.59

Strong influence on periods ‘this’ state, can change physical structure! get to know – News18 Bangla

 wm malyasia1

মালয়েশিয়ার নতুন প্রধানমন্ত্রী ইসমাইল সাব্রি ইয়াকুব, কাল শপথ

 Gazi Golam Dostogir 750x563 1

‘জনবিচ্ছিন্ন প্রার্থীরা ভোটারদের বিভ্রান্ত করার চেষ্টা চালাচ্ছে’

 wm scott morrison

চাপের মুখে কপ-২৬ এ যোগ দিচ্ছেন স্কট মরিসন

 New Project 2022 12 10T175848.734

শীতে এই সুস্বাদু গাজরের পদগুলো রেঁধে ফেলুন, বাড়তি পাওনা সুস্বাস্থ্য, রইল রেসিপি