শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On Longstanding Rumour She’s Secretly Lesbian: ‘I’d Be Out If I Was’ | Hollywood News Black Mirror Renewed For Season 8 At Netflix, Charlie Brooker Confirms Return | Hollywood News Priyanka Chopra Being Considered For Iconic Villain Rita Repulsa In Power Rangers Series? | Hollywood News Shin Min Ah Eyes First Post-Marriage Drama, In Talks To Romance Lee Jin Wook | Korean News Sohail Khan Shares Adorable Pic With Salim Khan, Son Nirvan: ‘Living A Dream’ | Bollywood News Ram Gopal Varma Slams ‘Outdated’ Censor Board Amid Jana Nayagan Release Delay: ‘It’s Truly Foolish’ | Telugu Cinema News যুদ্ধবিমান নিয়ে বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তান আলোচনা নিবিড় পর্যবেক্ষণে রাখছে ভারত Khushi Kapoor Shares First Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Vedang Raina: ‘HBD To My Day 1’ | Bollywood News WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk the difference between Mumbai Indians and win as RCB pocket season opener | Cricket News Tara Sutaria Shares First Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Veer Pahariya | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Black Mirror Renewed For Season 8 At Netflix, Charlie Brooker Confirms Return | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Black Mirror Renewed For Season 8 At Netflix, Charlie Brooker Confirms Return | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Netflix’s Black Mirror is officially returning for Season 8, with creator Charlie Brooker promising more tech-driven, mind-bending stories.

font

Black Mirror is officially coming back for Season 8 on Netflix, with Charlie Brooker at the helm. [Courtesy: Netflix]

Black Mirror is officially coming back for Season 8 on Netflix, with Charlie Brooker at the helm. [Courtesy: Netflix]

Netflix’s chilling anthology series Black Mirror is officially returning for Season 8, promising more mind-bending stories exploring the dark side of technology. Creator Charlie Brooker confirmed the news in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum on Friday.

“’Black Mirror’ will return, and hopefully it’ll be more ‘Black Mirror’ than ever,” Brooker said. “Luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that ‘Black Mirror’ will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

The announcement comes just ahead of the Golden Globes, where Black Mirror received its first nominations. Season 7 scored nods for Best Television Limited Series and Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Additionally, Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti were recognized for their standout performances in the episodes Common People and Eulogy, respectively.

Charlie Brooker Hints at Season 8 Approach

While Brooker did not reveal specific plot details for the new season, he compared crafting episodes to producing a music album. “It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story,” he said. “I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?’ We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a ‘Black Mirror’ hoedown.”

This creative approach suggests that fans can expect the signature mix of dystopian cautionary tales and darkly satirical storytelling that has defined the series since its debut.

Season 7 Set the Stage

Season 7, which premiered in April 2025, was widely praised for returning to Black Mirror’s core focus on technology and its societal consequences after the mixed reception of Season 6. Among the standout episodes, Into Infinity, a sequel to the fan-favorite USS Callister, was highlighted for pushing the narrative further and exploring new dimensions of its dystopian universe.

First Published:

January 10, 2026, 05:15 IST

News movies hollywood Black Mirror Renewed For Season 8 At Netflix, Charlie Brooker Confirms Return
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On Longstanding Rumour She’s Secretly Lesbian: ‘I’d Be Out If I Was’ | Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On Longstanding Rumour She’s Secretly Lesbian: ‘I’d Be Out If I Was’ | Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra Being Considered For Iconic Villain Rita Repulsa In Power Rangers Series? | Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra Being Considered For Iconic Villain Rita Repulsa In Power Rangers Series? | Hollywood News

Shin Min Ah Eyes First Post-Marriage Drama, In Talks To Romance Lee Jin Wook | Korean News

Shin Min Ah Eyes First Post-Marriage Drama, In Talks To Romance Lee Jin Wook | Korean News

Sohail Khan Shares Adorable Pic With Salim Khan, Son Nirvan: ‘Living A Dream’ | Bollywood News

Sohail Khan Shares Adorable Pic With Salim Khan, Son Nirvan: ‘Living A Dream’ | Bollywood News

Ram Gopal Varma Slams ‘Outdated’ Censor Board Amid Jana Nayagan Release Delay: ‘It’s Truly Foolish’ | Telugu Cinema News

Ram Gopal Varma Slams ‘Outdated’ Censor Board Amid Jana Nayagan Release Delay: ‘It’s Truly Foolish’ | Telugu Cinema News

যুদ্ধবিমান নিয়ে বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তান আলোচনা নিবিড় পর্যবেক্ষণে রাখছে ভারত

যুদ্ধবিমান নিয়ে বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তান আলোচনা নিবিড় পর্যবেক্ষণে রাখছে ভারত

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST