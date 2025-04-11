Advertise here
Black Mirror Season 7 Reviews: Fans Describe Episode 1 As ‘Traumatising And Disturbing’

The much-awaited seventh season of Black Mirror premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025.

Netflix's Black Mirror season 7 has six episodes. (Photo Credits: X)

Netflix’s Black Mirror is finally back with a new season, and viewers already have a lot to say. Creator Charlie Brooker has delivered not one but six back-to-back episodes, boasting new tech-related tales that are equally humorous and intriguing. Also leading the cast are actors like Will Poulter, Peter Capaldi, Awkwafina, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cristin Milioti, and more. With that said, the Emmy Award-winning sci-fi show brings to the fore a series of standalone stories, which means you can watch the seasons in any order.

But we do have a warning: “Common People” is not something you would want to watch at first, with many early watchers already describing it as “disturbing” and “very depressing.”

What Happens In Black Mirror Season 7 Episode 1

The episode in question chronicles the story of a school teacher, Amanda, who suffers from a medical emergency that leads to the discovery of a life-threatening brain tumour. While, Amanda’s husband, Mike, makes desperate attempts to save her life, even signing her up for a high-tech neuroscience company named Rivermind.

This is where the story takes a dark turn. While Rivermind offers to remove the tumour from the affected area and replace it with a synthetic material, it has a subscription model of $300 per month. However, things don’t go as expected. Mike starts overworking to cover the ‘subscription’ expense, whereas Amanda has no option but to sleep longer to just reserve more energy. Just when they thought it couldn’t get any worse, Rivermind starts hiking up the subscription prices, forcing Mike to humiliate himself on the internet for extra money and leaving Amanda completely helpless.

Being physically and financially drained, it is then that Amanda decides that it’s time for her to die, which Mike agrees to. In the end, one can see Mike smothering his wife to death and then entering a room, leaving a lot to the viewers’ imagination.

With the first episode coming out with such dark vibes, viewers also echoed similar sentiments as many took to the internet and shared their thoughts. A user wrote, “I highly recommend skipping the first episode of Black Mirror season 7,” while another added. “Do yourself a favour and watch the episode ‘Common People’ from the new season of Black Mirror.”

“I finished the common people episode, and wow, I had to take 5 minutes just to process that. Just sad, disturbing, and overall dark. OMG, Black Mirror is so back,” another viewer commented.

A user even recommended to others, “If you’re going to watch the new season of Black Mirror, skip the first two episodes and start with Hotel Reverie.”

Another viewer revealed feeling “traumatised and horrified” after watching the episode.

The show’s first season came out in 2011, with the other seasons released in the following years. Black Mirror Season 7 premiered on April 10, 2025.

