BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News

As 2025 comes to an end, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reached out to fans with a deeply emotional New Year message that quickly resonated with BLINKs across the world. Known for her warmth and sincerity, the singer-actor reflected on a whirlwind year marked by constant schedules, meaningful milestones and cherished moments shared with fans who have remained by her side through it all.

Jisoo’s message struck a comforting tone, focusing on gratitude, emotional connection and the quiet strength that comes from love and shared endurance. As anticipation builds for what 2026 holds, her words offered reassurance, hope and a reminder of togetherness.

Jisoo reflects on a whirlwind 2025

Opening her message by looking back at the year gone by, Jisoo wrote, “The last night of 2025 is approaching. Looking back on this year, it feels like the kind of year where you’d say, ‘Wait… was all of that really just this year?’”

She went on to acknowledge how much unfolded in just twelve months, adding, “So many things happened, but what makes me truly happy is that within all of it, we shared so many moments together.” Despite the relentless pace, Jisoo found comfort in the rhythm of time and renewal, saying, “It was hectic, but in the end, just like this, a new year comes again.”

Looking ahead to the coming year, Jisoo offered a realistic yet hopeful outlook. “I guess next year, too, many things will happen and pass by, right? Through it all, I sincerely hope that everyone stays healthy and happy.” Her words reflected an understanding of life’s unpredictability, paired with a genuine wish for well-being and peace for her fans.

‘Let’s say I love you often,’ says Jisoo

One of the most touching moments in Jisoo’s message came when she spoke about expressing love openly and without hesitation. She shared, “Saying ‘I love you’ might feel embarrassing, or it might feel obvious, but between us, let’s say it often.”

She followed this with a thoughtful reflection on human connection, writing, “Thinking about it now, maybe the reason the word ‘person’ (사람) and the word ‘love’ (사랑) look so similar is because people live on, enduring life through many different kinds of love.”

Jisoo ended her note with a reassuring reminder of mutual support and emotional strength. “From now on as well, when things get hard or when we’re exhausted, let’s be the kind of presence where just thinking of each other gives strength and brings a smile.”

She concluded warmly, “I love you! Always! Everyone, Happy New Year, and in 2026, let’s be healthier and laugh even more.”

