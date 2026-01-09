BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes History As First K-Pop Artist To Present At Golden Globes | Korean News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 12:12 IST

The Golden Globe Awards presentation by global star Lalisa Manobal is a momentous occasion for K-pop, Thailand, and international representation.

K-pop sensation Lisa will create history as the first idol to present at the Globes. (Photo Credit: X)

Lalisa Manobal, known worldwide as BLACKPINK’s Lisa, has been confirmed as a presenter at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, which would be a historic moment for global pop culture. She will be the first performer from Thailand, as well as the first K-pop artist, to present at one of the biggest awards shows in Hollywood.

The global popularity of K, pop and the increasing number of Asian artists on major Western entertainment platforms have led to a surge in support from fans all over the world. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be aired live on CBS and Paramount+ on January 11 (Sunday) at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The event will be streamed for viewers across Asia on January 12 at 10 AM KST, while fans in India can catch the live broadcast from 6:30 AM IST, making it an entirely global event.

Lisa, Snoop Dogg, Julia Roberts Listed Among Golden Globes Presenters

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has gradually established a reputation that goes beyond music. Her career has taken off on the global scene, from reaching the top of charts with solo records to becoming a cultural and fashion icon. Her most recent acting role was in ‘The White Lotus’ (Season 3), which has garnered praise from critics and expanded her creative horizons.

Lisa will join a broad lineup of presenters at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, including prominent individuals like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, and more, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s statement.

According to the Korean news source MyDaily, Joshua from Seventeen is another celebrity who is expected to walk the red carpet. Presenters include Macaulay Culkin, Julia Roberts, Charli XCX, Priyanka Chopra, and Zoe Kravitz.

The ceremony will be hosted by Nikki Glaser, which is set for January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Fans’ Reaction to Milestone Moment

Lilies (LISA’s fans) and K-pop communities worldwide the world have flooded social media with congratulations and excitement. For many, this is a proud moment of representation and an indication of expanding prospects for Asian performers in the entertainment industry in the West.

One X user commented, “Seeing LISA on that stage feels deserved.”

“LISA presenting again just feels right she owns rooms effortlessly,” a second fan commented.

“Huge moment. LISA at the Golden Globes is exciting to see,” a third comment read.

“From world tours to Hollywood award nights, her influence just keeps expanding,” another said.

Lisa’s appearance at the Globes will be a major event as no K-pop singer has been invited to present at this show. Lalisa Manobal will not only be sitting among the guests, which makes the event even more memorable. As a presenter, she will actively occupy the stage, putting herself at the centre of the live show.

