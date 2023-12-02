Bobby Deol Sits On The Floor To Watch Animal; Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover End 6-Year-Long Fight

Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal is one of the most-talked-about films of the year. The film was finally released on December 1 amid much anticipation surrounding its gripping storyline and the interesting characters played by the stellar star cast, especially Bobby Deol. Bobby Deol was seen on screen after a long time and his performance in the film has been greatly appreciated. The actor recently took to social media to express his gratitude.

Sunil Grover’s popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati became extremely popular on The Kapil Sharma. However, the actor-comedian left Kapil Sharma’s show in 2018 after their major fallout. Ace comedian Kapil Sharma recently made headlines with his statement – ‘Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi’ as Netflix announced a partnership and a laughter extravaganza with him. He was seen with his OG gang Archana Puran Singh and fan-favorites Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, tickling our funny bone with their comic timing. But somehow this coterie also featured Sunil Grover to viewers pleasant surprise.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following. The young star kid is all set to make her film debut this month with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. As the glamourous star kid gears up for her big acting debut, she is painting the town red with her charm. Amid this, Suhana Khan recently opened up about the trolling she receives and how she tackles it.

Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar-backed Student of the Year 2. Recently, the actress attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. During an interview at the festival, she spoke about Karan Johar’s influence on her decision to become an actor. She also expressed her desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Quentin Tarantino.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film Dunki. The teaser has already impressed fans, and they are eagerly waiting for its release. And to increase the excitement level, he has organised an ASK Me session today and answered many fans’ questions. Among them, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his emotional weak point. And his reply has won everyone’s heart.

