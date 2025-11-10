Bobby Deol’s Wife Tanya Deol Visits Father-In-Law Dharmendra At Breach Candy Hospital | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 10, 2025, 21:58 IST

Tanya Deol looked tense after she visited her father-in-law and legendary actor Dharmendra.

Tanya Deol was seen leaving Breach Candy Hospital.

Dharmendra Health Update: After Sunny Deol and his sons were spotted arriving at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Bobby Deol’s wife, Tanya Deol, was also spotted visiting Dharmendra. The legendary Bollywood actor, Dharmendra, is currently under medical observation at the Mumbai hospital. The visit comes amid swirling rumours about the 89-year-old actor’s health, which has sparked widespread concern among fans and well-wishers.

Tanya Deol was spotted in her car, looking tense after visiting her father-in-law and the legendary actor. Around the same time, Hema Malini shared an update about Dharmendra’s health. “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in the hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” Hema Malini wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier today, Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol, Hema Malini and Esha Deol were also seen arriving at the hospital to visit Dharmendra. Over the past few days, reports and rumours surrounding Dharmendra’s health have been making headlines. Earlier, when the news came out that he had been admitted to the hospital, reports claimed that doctors had shifted him to the ICU and that he was allegedly on life support.

However, Sunny Deol’s team later rubbished the exaggerations. A statement from his team read, “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

The actor also told The Times of India, “It’s rumour mongering like always. Sir is getting better. He’s under observation. There’s nothing to worry.” Hema Malini said to the Hindustan Times, “We’re hoping for his speedy recovery.”

The family has maintained that the hospital stay is precautionary, as the actor frequently undergoes health check-ups, ahead of his milestone 90th birthday in December. Hospital sources, too, have reiterated that there is “no cause for concern” and that the veteran star is in good spirits.

This is not the first time the Sholay actor’s routine hospital visits have triggered concern. On October 31, Dharmendra’s team once again clarified to the Hindustan Times that the admission was purely for standard medical tests. “There is absolutely no cause for concern. He is in good health and frequently visits the hospital for regular medical tests. Someone must have spotted him during one such visit, which seems to have sparked unnecessary panic among fans,” the statement read.

