Bollywood Actress Works As An Escort, Detective Claims ‘She Meets People, Charges Money For…’ | Bollywood News

Private detective Tanya Puri has made some shocking claims. In a recent interview, she talked about a Bollywood actress and claimed that she has been fooling her partner for years. Puri shared details about the case but did not reveal any names. She mentioned that a Bollywood actress also works as an escort and travels to different cities to make money. Interestingly, the detective also claimed that this actress has been in a relationship with a guy who is not from the world of showbiz.

“She is an actress who has been a part of this industry for quite some time. She wasn’t getting a lot of work at one point in her career, and her image in the industry is very clean and reputable. She is also romantically involved with someone, but that is all just for show,” Puri told Siddharth Kannan.

“The actor is actually working in the capacity of an escort. She meets people and charges money for her appearances. That is one such case where the guy she was with came to us and said, ‘I feel like she is cheating on me.’ When we started monitoring her, we realised that she was involved with multiple people. Her companion is not from the industry, and she goes around the country and makes special appearances because she likes that kind of high lifestyle,” she added.

Puri further revealed that even the actress’ partner did not call off their relationship after he learnt the truth. “The partner never wanted to call off the relationship, even after learning what was going on. He wanted to talk to her behind closed doors and confront her. He did not break that relationship, and it’s because of the money that was coming in. The money was helping their lives and the joint business they run together,” she said.

“These kinds of cases are very high profile, and you have to maintain the highest level of secrecy. You do that in all other cases as well, but these cases have a lot more riding on them,” the detective concluded.

