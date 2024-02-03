Bollywood Is Excited To ‘Go On Board’ With The Crew Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon

Makers of the highly anticipated movie The Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon have finally released the first teaser and caused a stir of excitement across social media. The video commences with a voiceover of a pilot extending a warm welcome to the passengers on the flight. He can be heard saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Captain speaking. Aaj ke flight me aap ka swagat hai. Hamare crew aap ka bohat kheyal rakhega. Lekin aap se ek nivedan hai ki aap ni choli tightly badh le, ta ke dil bahar na gir jaye (Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard. Our crew will take care of you. Please tie your blouse tight or your hearts might fall out)”

While fans can’t contain their excitement, Bollywood celebrities, too, are showering praises on the teaser of the much-anticipated film. Arjun Kapoor, for instance, took to his Instagram stories to express his support for the upcoming movie. He shared the teaser on his handle with the caption, “Ready to get on this ride for sure!!!”

Karisma Kapoor is also super excited for her sister Kareena Kapoor. She expressed her anticipation with a post that read, “Can’t wait. Need to be on this flight.”

Kunal Kemmu, whose first directorial venture Madgaon Express is set to release in the same month as The Crew, humorously remarked, “Apni Mudgaon express 22nd March ko ravana kar ke 29th ko flight pakadne aa raha hoon…!!! Excited to watch this one.”

Adding to the chorus of support, Alia Bhatt and Shanaya Kapoor have also expressed their excitement for The Crew. Alia wrote, “I’m onboard and ready to be served.” On the other hand, Shanaya mentioned that she is super excited to watch the film.

The teaser unveils the main characters, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, exuding elegance in their flight attendant uniforms. The trio looks stunning in their red blazers and skirts while holding pram bags. Even though their faces are turned away from the audience, the characters appear to be on a mission. Sharing the teaser on social media, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served The Crew releasing in theaters this March!”

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is scheduled to hit theatres on March 29, 2024. Notably, the film features cameo appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, The Crew unfolds against the backdrop of the airline business.