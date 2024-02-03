শনিবার , ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২০শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bollywood Is Excited To ‘Go On Board’ With The Crew Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৩, ২০২৪ ১০:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 02 03t093342.145 2024 02 5f90d160fc33f19b32fb62181d4eb88d


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 03, 2024, 09:36 IST

The Crew will be released on March 29.

The Crew will be released on March 29.

The makers of The Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, announced the film’s release date with a hilarious teaser.

Makers of the highly anticipated movie The Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon have finally released the first teaser and caused a stir of excitement across social media. The video commences with a voiceover of a pilot extending a warm welcome to the passengers on the flight. He can be heard saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Captain speaking. Aaj ke flight me aap ka swagat hai. Hamare crew aap ka bohat kheyal rakhega. Lekin aap se ek nivedan hai ki aap ni choli tightly badh le, ta ke dil bahar na gir jaye (Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard. Our crew will take care of you. Please tie your blouse tight or your hearts might fall out)”

While fans can’t contain their excitement, Bollywood celebrities, too, are showering praises on the teaser of the much-anticipated film. Arjun Kapoor, for instance, took to his Instagram stories to express his support for the upcoming movie. He shared the teaser on his handle with the caption, “Ready to get on this ride for sure!!!”

Karisma Kapoor is also super excited for her sister Kareena Kapoor. She expressed her anticipation with a post that read, “Can’t wait. Need to be on this flight.”

Kunal Kemmu, whose first directorial venture Madgaon Express is set to release in the same month as The Crew, humorously remarked, “Apni Mudgaon express 22nd March ko ravana kar ke 29th ko flight pakadne aa raha hoon…!!! Excited to watch this one.”

whatsapp image 2024 02 03 at 09.23.39 2024 02 b07000d5a647b3f98270232aef99954d
whatsapp image 2024 02 03 at 09.26.12 2024 02 bf941d346a7b978266a37b19f96a7787
whatsapp image 2024 02 03 at 09.27.16 2024 02 b058b4a537edcd8eb5b4590292a0881f
whatsapp image 2024 02 03 at 09.28.36 2024 02 98334bf2e9bc696226f6ac54830b428e

whatsapp image 2024 02 03 at 09.29.24 2024 02 a3a0ac73186b6f1eea1208ec56152561

Adding to the chorus of support, Alia Bhatt and Shanaya Kapoor have also expressed their excitement for The Crew. Alia wrote, “I’m onboard and ready to be served.” On the other hand, Shanaya mentioned that she is super excited to watch the film.

The teaser unveils the main characters, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, exuding elegance in their flight attendant uniforms. The trio looks stunning in their red blazers and skirts while holding pram bags. Even though their faces are turned away from the audience, the characters appear to be on a mission. Sharing the teaser on social media, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served The Crew releasing in theaters this March!”

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is scheduled to hit theatres on March 29, 2024. Notably, the film features cameo appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, The Crew unfolds against the backdrop of the airline business.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

