Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan Does Not Have The Freedom To Do THIS One Thing. Can You Guess?

Jaya Bachchan is known for her outspoken nature and fearless attitude. The veteran star, who has been married to Amitabh Bachchan for more than 50 years, revealed there’s one thing the actor does not have the freedom to do.

During a panel discussion, Jaya revealed what the one thing she likes the most about Amitabh Bachchan is, stating that is the reason why she got married to him.

Talking about her marriage, the actress explained that, unlike her, Amitabh Bachchan is not free with his opinion. He likes to keep things to himself and conveys them when the time is right. She jokingly added this is something Big B does not have the freedom to do, but she does.

“He does not speak. He is not free with his opinion like I am. He keeps it to himself, but he knows how to convey what he wants to at the right time, in the right way… which I don’t! That’s the difference. He is a different personality; maybe that’s why I married him!” Jaya Bachchan revealed this while speaking with Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event.

The actress also revealed what the one thing she likes the most about Big B is and shared, “The best thing I like about him is his discipline. I am a big one for discipline. I am a very strict mother.”

Jaya Bachchan jokingly added that if she married someone else, he would have been in Vrindavan by now. “Can you imagine if I had married somebody like me? He would be in Vrindavan, and I would be somewhere else!” the actress jokingly commented.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya first met on the sets of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film Guddi. Over the years, they have appeared together on-screen in various popular films, including Silsila, Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan and others.

The couple tied the knot in 1973 and welcomed their first child, Shweta, in 1974 and their second child, Abhishek, in 1976.

While Amitabh Bachchan kept working on films, Jaya decided to take time off from her career and focus on her family and children.

As per reports, during a previous interview, Big B shared, “I am grateful to Jaya. When I was working day and night, she gave up her career and raised both our children so well. She instilled strong values in them.”

Jaya later made a comeback with Ek Hazar Chaurasi Ki Maa in 1998.