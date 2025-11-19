Bollywood’s Heartfelt Stories Of Separation And Reunion

Yaadon Ki Baarat: It is a soulful story of family reunion that continues to evoke nostalgia and warmth. It blends actions and emotions seamlessly. (Image: IMdb)

The 1973 film stars Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman in lead roles. It also features Vijay Arora, Neetu Singh, Tariq Khan. (Image: IMdb)

Amar Akbar Anthony: One of the timeless moments from the film is the reunion of three brothers separated in childhood. The film blends laughter, emotion and the magic of brotherhood. (Image: IMdb)

The film features Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh in key roles. (Image: IMdb)

Coolie: The film explores themes like courage, struggle and destiny. It follows a man who rebuilds his life after separation from his family. (Image: IMdb)

The 1983 film features Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman in key roles. (Image: IMdb)

Karan Arjun: The film is about two reincarnated brothers, separated by tragedy, who find their way back to their mother through courage and divine justice. (Image: IMdb)

The film stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in key roles. (Image: IMdb)

Nasseeb: The film portrays how fate weaves lives together through coincidence and chance, much like the iconic scene of a waiter unknowingly serving his past. The film’s emotional undercurrents of lost bonds and found connections stuck a chord with the audiences. (Image: IMdb)