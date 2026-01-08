Bollywood’s ‘OG’ Dance Icon, He Struggled To Find Work Due To Height, Was Slapped By His Uncle In Front Of Everyone

High-energy performances, unbeatable swag, electric dance moves, and comic timing that made generations laugh, this actor dominated Hindi cinema through the 80s and 90s like no other. With one after another hit, vibrant songs, and perfect comic timing, he proved his mettle as Hero no. 1. His magnetic persona, eccentric style, and screen presence made him a phenomenon whose stardom remains unparalleled even today.

Yes, you guessed it right. We’re talking about Govinda Arun Ahuja aka Govinda, the man who became Bollywood’s ultimate Hero No. 1 with his versatility. From hilarious comedic roles to serious performances, he created a unique magic on screen that no other star of that era could match. The actor not only wowed the audience with his acting chops but also ruled the box office with his screen presence.

With more than 160 films to his name, Govinda became a favourite among audiences with his acting style that blended humour, dance, and charisma. He began his career in the mid-1980s as an action and dancing hero, making his debut with the 1986 hit Love 86. He soon appeared in successful films such as Ilzaam (1986), Marte Dam Tak (1987), Khudgarz (1987), Dariya Dil (1988), Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni (1989), Swarg (1990), and Hum (1991).

The 1990s marked a turning point as Govinda reinvented himself as Bollywood’s ultimate comic hero. One blockbuster followed another, firmly establishing him as a box-office king. His films like Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Hero No. 1 (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Anari No.1 (1999), Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999), and Jodi No.1 (2001) remain evergreen favourites.

Following this success, Govinda appeared in commercial hits such as Akshay Kumar’s Bhagam Bhag (2006), Salman Khan’s Partner (2007), and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014). In 2015, he also entered the reality show circuit as a judge on Dance India Dance Super Moms.

But did you know that before his debut in the industry, his maternal uncle slapped him for this reason? When his uncle saw Govinda’s self-made video cassette showcasing his talent, he changed the film’s subject, casting, and hero overnight, leading to Govinda’s first film.

During an interview with Lehren TV, when Govinda was asked about his first film and how he got it, Govinda recalled, “My first film was Tan Badan, and I got it like this: I was struggling in Mumbai for months, but I was wasting three or four hours a day commuting. So, I moved in with my uncle in Khar, and I continued my struggle from there. One day, I was eating paan with a friend, when Mr. Gufi Paintal, the general manager of the BR Chopra camp, took me inside the BR office. There was a sponsored program by Ronel Lila, and I sang a song in it. All my takes were perfect on the first try. Being a newcomer, they were very impressed, so they gave me a short film role.”

“After seeing that film, I felt that I should make my own video, showcase my work. So, I made my own video cassette. I joined Roshan Taneja’s acting class, a fight class, and Saroj Khan’s dance class. I made my video cassette and first showed it to Ismail Shroff, which Kamala Ji saw, and also Prahalad Bhaitage, and they liked it very much. But the trend at that time was that you needed to have the best height, like Amitabh Bachchan, and the best personality. But when he saw the cassette, he realised what I could do,” Govinda shared.

Sharing how he got selected, Govina went on to say, “After a long time, I showed that cassette to my uncle, who was starting another film project. His subject matter was different, and he needed a mature hero. But when my uncle saw the cassette, he changed the subject matter and even the entire casting. And that’s how I got my first film. I remember it was around 7:30 or 8 PM, and it was January 25 or 26. I reached home with my cousin brother, and they said they had selected a boy. They said, “I’ll show you his picture. Close your eyes.” And I closed my eyes. They slapped me hard on the cheek; my cheek turned red. They said, “You are the hero of this film!”

Directed by his maternal uncle Anand Singh, Tan-Badan is a 1986 Bollywood film starring Govinda and Khushbu. Though Love 86 and Ilzaam were released earlier, Tan-Badan was Govinda’s actual debut film. Besides him, the film also starred industry giants Iftekhar, Satyen Kappu, Viju Khote, Sharat Saxena, Raj Mehra, Leela Mishra, Vijay Kashyap, Guddi Maruti and Ram Sethi.