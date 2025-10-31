Bollywood’s Ultimate Halloween Watchlist: Scariest Films To Stream

Horror films have always cast a spell on thrill-seekers, and Halloween is the perfect time to surrender to the shadows. There’s something irresistible about watching spine-tingling stories in dim light, surrounded by eerie silence, waiting for that one jump scare to send chills down your spine.

Bollywood has conjured up some unforgettable horror gems that continue to haunt audiences long after the credits roll. From supernatural sagas to psychological nightmares, these films have terrified generations and raked in crores at the box office. So if you’re ready to swap candy for chills and celebrate Halloween with a desi twist, here’s a look at the scariest Bollywood horror movies of all time.

Bhoot: No roundup of Bollywood’s most chilling horror films is complete without the 2003 cult classic Bhoot. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this psychological thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan, Rekha, Nana Patekar, and Sanjay Thakkar in gripping roles. The story centers on a couple whose new apartment becomes a nightmare when they’re haunted by the ghost of a woman who met a tragic end there. With its stark realism, minimal background score, and intense performances, Bhoot delivered a hauntingly believable portrayal of possession and paranoia, leaving audiences truly shaken. (Image: IMDb)

Krishna Cottage: A haunting mix of romance and horror, Krishna Cottage delivers classic early-2000s chills with a supernatural twist. The story follows a group of friends whose lives spiral into terror after they stumble upon a cursed book. Enter Disha, a mysterious woman whose arrival triggers a string of eerie and unexplained deaths. Starring Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, and Anita Hassanandani, the film keeps viewers on edge as Manav races against time to uncover buried secrets and save his fiancée, Shanti, from a fate worse than death. (Image: IMDb)

Pari: Breaking away from the conventions of traditional Bollywood horror, Pari ventures into unsettling territory with its chilling exploration of demons, occult rituals, and psychological trauma. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film stars Anushka Sharma in a hauntingly intense performance as Rukhsana, a mysterious woman with a harrowing past. Far from jump scares and haunted mansions, Pari delivers a slow-burning, emotionally charged narrative that blends horror with heartbreak. Its eerie atmosphere, disturbing imagery, and layered storytelling make it one of the most unconventional and unforgettable horror films in recent Indian cinema. (Image: IMDb)

Makdee: Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Makdee is a unique horror tale that weaves fantasy with social commentary. Featuring Shabana Azmi in a memorable role as the eerie witch, the story follows a spirited young girl who stumbles upon a haunted mansion and uncovers chilling secrets. Unlike typical horror flicks, Makdee blends spooky thrills with folklore and moral lessons, making it a beloved classic that continues to enchant and unsettle audiences of all ages. (Image: IMDb)