Boman Irani Gets Emotional Sharing His Story From Taj Palace: ‘I Was In Room Service, Carrying Tea, Food’

Last Updated: March 26, 2025, 00:56 IST

Boman Irani recalls his days in room service at the Taj Palace, reflecting on his inspiring journey to stardom.

Boman Irani at Taj Palace Colaba.

Actor Boman Irani recently shared an emotional moment as he revisited the iconic Taj Palace Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai, where his journey once began. Taking to Instagram, Irani posted a heartfelt video of himself walking through the hotel’s grand hallways. He captioned the post, “Life comes full circle at the iconic @tajmahalmumbai #Gratitude.”

The video, which was also shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X (formerly Twitter), showcased Irani’s incredible journey from working in room service to becoming a celebrated Bollywood actor. His story resonated with fans, serving as a powerful reminder that no dream is too big and no beginning too small.

For Irani, the Taj Mahal Hotel holds a deeply personal significance. In the video, he reflected on his early days working in the hotel’s room service department in 1979. “I’ve worked here in other departments too, but most of my work was in these passages, walking up and down when I was in room service,” he recalled with emotion. Irani spoke about carrying trays filled with tea, coffee, drinks, fruit baskets, and breakfast orders—an experience that taught him discipline, hard work and humility.

“A great, great learning over here,” Irani said. “It taught me discipline, it taught me that in life, nothing comes easy. You’ve got to pay your dues and work hard.” His voice, filled with nostalgia, reflected the profound impact those formative years had on his life.

Returning to the Taj was more than just a trip down memory lane for Irani. He had just delivered a corporate talk at the hotel, and in honour of his achievements, the Taj Palace offered him a beautiful suite and hosted a special dinner. This gesture marked not just his success as an actor but celebrated the remarkable journey that brought him back to where it all began.

Reacting to the video, singer Shankar Mahadevan commented, “Love you Bomzi! That is what has kept you humble, down to earth, and the most lovable human being!” Actress Dia Mirza also expressed her admiration, writing, “Love you ❤️ and you do it your way.”

“It’s so lovely to be back. I’m a little overwhelmed. It’s so beautiful,” Boman said, visibly moved by the significance of this return.