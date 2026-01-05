Boman Irani On Working With Prabhas In The Raja Saab: ‘We Expect His Behaviour Would Be Like A Superstar And…’ | South-cinema News

সোমবার, ০৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:২৪ অপরাহ্ন
  সোমবার, ৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Boman shared that despite being a huge star, Prabhas doesn’t come with even an ounce of starry attitude.

The Raja Saab will be out on January 9.

Actor Boman Irani, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘The RajaSaab’, has shared his experience of working with Telugu star Prabhas in the film. The senior actor attended the special event for the film in Mumbai on Monday, and shared that despite being a huge star, Prabhas doesn’t come with even an ounce of starry attitude.

He told the media, “I think Zarina ji has spoken so sweetly about Prabhas. I don’t think I can say it better than her, but there is an aura when you see him in movies. He’s got this larger-than-life aura. We expect that his behaviour would also be like a superstar. And it’s not. With his team, with the other actors, with the actors with the smaller parts, with the technicians, with every single person, Prabhas talks like a young boy. There’s something very boyish about him. There’s something very innocent about him. He’s enjoying his superstardom, but he’s not putting it in your face.”

He further mentioned, “He’s a superstar, we recognise it, but he doesn’t want you to treat him like a superstar. And I think all of us agree in that way. He likes to joke, he likes to laugh, and anybody says something funny, he’s the first one to laugh the loudest and the longest, as if to say he’s still a teenager. It’s so beautiful. The innocence of a person who has reached a certain level, that is retained, I would like to be like that.”

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. In the film, a man searching for his missing grandfather finds himself in a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence. The film is set to release on January 9, 2026.

