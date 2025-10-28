Bomb Threats To Rajinikanth And Dhanush’s Home; Vivek Oberoi Donates His Entire Fee From Ramayana | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 28, 2025, 21:55 IST

Bomb threats target Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s Chennai homes; Vivek Oberoi donates his entire Ramayana fee.

Panic spread across Chennai on Monday after bomb threats were emailed to superstar Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush. The shocking messages, sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP’s official email ID, prompted immediate police action. However, after a quick investigation, authorities confirmed that the threats were fake and part of a growing wave of hoax alerts targeting Tamil celebrities this month.

Vivek Oberoi has several projects lined up, one of which is also Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited directorial, Ramayana. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, will reportedly see Vivek essay the role of Vibhishan, Raavan’s brother. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, do you know that Vivek Oberoi has decided to donate his entire fee from it?

Comedian-actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25 in Mumbai, leaving his co-stars and fans deeply shaken. Although early reports attributed his death to kidney failure, his on-screen son, Rajesh Kumar — famous for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in the cult comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai — has clarified the actor’s true cause of death. Rajesh told Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack.”

Ajith Kumar has once again won hearts with his behaviour during recent visit to the Tirumala Tirupati temple. A video of the Tamil superstar requesting fans to maintain silence and refrain from shouting “Thala!” inside the temple premises has gone viral on social media platforms.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s engagement rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the rumoured couple has not issued an official statement addressing the rumours, the Thamma actress recently hinted that the reports are indeed true. As reported by Telugu360, during a recent promotional event for her movie Thamma, Rashmika smiled when asked about engagement rumours and said, “Everyone is aware about it”.

