Bombay HC SLAMS CBFC For Not Giving Certificate To Ajey, Asks Reasons For Rejection | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 08, 2025, 08:02 IST

The film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is inspired by the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, supposedly based on Adityanath’s life.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi stars Anant Joshi in the lead.

The Bombay High Court criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for failing to provide certification for the film based on Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath’s life, titled Ajey. Recently, the court directed the CBFC not to insist on obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Yogi Adityanath for the certification of the film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi.

The bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Dr. Neela Gokhale observed that the CBFC’s approach appeared obstructive, noting that the board was unnecessarily complicating the certification process and creating avoidable hurdles. “These are not reasons. This isn’t as per the rules. Why don’t you give them the grounds for rejection? By August 11, you tell them what the objectionable scenes and dialogues are,” the bench said.

The court instructed the committee to review the film thoroughly and issue specific recommendations to the makers by August 11, 2025. The filmmakers have also been asked to respond with their stance on the proposed modifications by August 12. Following this, the matter will be taken up for further hearing on August 14.

The film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is inspired by the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, supposedly based on Adityanath’s life. The film stars Anant Joshi in the lead. In June this year, the makers offered a fresh glimpse into the upcoming biographical drama and shared a striking poster on social media. “Jag chhoda, Bhagwa Odha, Seva mein ramm gaya. Ek Yogi — jo akela hi poora aandolan ban gaya! Yogi Ji Ke Janmotsav par prastut hai us kahaani ka aarambh. #AjeyTheUntoldStoryOfAYogi – 1st August se cinema gharoṅ mein,” they wrote.

Later, Anant Joshi also opened up about going bald for the movie when he told IANS, “Losing it wasn’t just a cosmetic change — it was letting go of a part of myself.” He shared that shaving his head was more than just a physical change, it was his way of truly stepping into the shoes of CM Yogi and embracing the character’s spirit. “But this role demanded that sacrifice. I knew I couldn’t fake it. I had to live it. I had to become Yogi, not just act like him,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

News movies » bollywood Bombay HC SLAMS CBFC For Not Giving Certificate To Ajey, Asks Reasons For Rejection