বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bombay High Court Permits Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust To Grant Rs 11 Lakh Aid To Sudhir Dalvi | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Bombay High Court Permits Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust To Grant Rs 11 Lakh Aid To Sudhir Dalvi | Bollywood News


The Bombay High Court has allowed the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust to provide Rs 11 lakh for veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi’s treatment as he battles a critical sepsis condition.

Bombay HC allows Shirdi Sai Baba Trust to give Rs 11 lakh for veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi’s critical medical treatment.

Bombay HC allows Shirdi Sai Baba Trust to give Rs 11 lakh for veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi’s critical medical treatment.

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has granted permission to the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust to provide financial help to veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi. Sudhir, who is widely known for portraying Sai Baba in the iconic 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, is currently undergoing treatment for sepsis.

As Sudhir continues to receive treatment, the trust approached the court to seek approval to disburse ₹11 lakh towards Dalvi’s ongoing treatment. The petition submitted by the trust claimed that Sudhir’s condition is critical and that assistance was essential for his treatment.

After reviewing the trust’s petition, the High Court permitted them to assist the veteran actor, noting that such support aligned with the Sansthan’s mission of providing humanitarian aid to those in need. The court also recognised Dalvi’s longstanding connection to the cultural and spiritual legacy of Shirdi Sai Baba through his widely acclaimed portrayal.

Earlier, Dalvi’s family had also expressed concern over his deteriorating health. Among those who responded to the social media post was Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She donated and wished Dalvi strength and recovery. She wrote under the post, urging support: “Done 🙏🏻 Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

However, one user questioned why she commented if she had donated, saying, “Why did u mention here if you have helped… footage chahiye?”

Riddhima shut down the trolling with a calm but firm reply: “Everything in life is not about optics – helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Sudhir Dalvi remains a treasured figure in Indian cinema and television. His portrayal of Sai Baba in the 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Saibaba continues to be celebrated. The TV serial made him a familiar face on Indian television. His calm and kind screen presence touched many viewers, and people still remember him for that role even today.

He also impressed audiences as Rishi Vashishtha in Ramayan (1987) and appeared in films like Junoon (1978) and Chandni (1989).

His last film appearance was in Xcuse Me (2003), followed by Woh Huye Na Hamare in 2006. As prayers pour in, fans across the nation are hoping he pulls through this difficult time.

December 04, 2025, 11:42 IST

News movies bollywood Bombay High Court Permits Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust To Grant Rs 11 Lakh Aid To Sudhir Dalvi
