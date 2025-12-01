Border 2 First Posters Out: Diljit Dosanjh Looks Promising As Fighter Pilot | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 01, 2025, 13:29 IST

Diljit Dosanjh is seated inside a fighter jet’s cockpit mid battle, with gun-fire and bullets piercing through the cockpit.

Border 2 is scheduled to release in the theatres on January 23, 2026.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sunny Deol’s upcoming war drama, Border 2, continues to fire up anticipation as the makers roll out striking first looks of its star-studded cast. After unveiling Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s characters, the makers have now unveiled Diljit Dosanjh in a fierce new avatar. In Anurag Singh’s directorial, the singer-turned-actor is seen as an Indian Air Force fighter pilot soaring into battle.

This still marks a significant expansion of the franchise’s narrative scope, signaling that the makers are now bringing the Indian Air Force into the iconic Border universe.

Ahan Shetty Shares First Look Of Diljit Dosanjh

The actor, who is also part of the upcoming war drama, dropped a still of Diljit Dosanjh’s character in the film. Taking to Instagram, he gave fans a chilling glimpse of the singer seated inside a fighter jet’s cockpit mid battle. Diljit’s character flies a jet that appears to be minimally damaged from war, with gun-fire and bullets piercing through the cockpit.

Captioning the post, Ahan wrote: “Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain 🇮🇳 (In the skies of this nation, Guru’s hawks stand guard).”

Diljit Dosanjh’s Post

Diljit also shared a video on Instagram, walking out of an airbase hangar in full IAF uniform and turban, sporting his character’s name tag, NJS Sekhon. With the nostalgic classic Sandesa Aaya Hai from the original Border playing in the background, the clip pays tribute to the iconic franchise while introducing a new generation of heroes.

Border 2’s Storyline And Cast

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, Border 2 marks the return of Sunny Deol to the world of Border (1997). This time, he will star alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana. Presented by T-Series and J.P. Films and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is a sequel to the 1997 war drama Border.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Border 2 revisits the historic Battle of Longewala, where a small battalion of Indian soldiers fought a large Pakistani strike force. With the addition of aerial combat and a broader scope, the film promises to offer emotion and patriotism of the original.

Mark your calendars! The film is scheduled to release in the theatres on January 23, 2026, just in time for the Republic Day weekend. Fans can expect a powerful blend to courage, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of India’s armed forces.

