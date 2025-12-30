Born In Mumbai’s Slum, He Was Adopted By A Filmmaker, Went On To Play Young Sunil Dutt In This Cult Classic

Fate has a strange way of changing lives. Sometimes, it turns kings into paupers and at other times, it lifts someone from the ground straight to the skies. In this article, we will tell one such unbelievable story of an actor. Born in the slums of Bombay, this actor’s childhood was marked by extreme poverty. Little did anyone know that destiny had planned a palace-like life for him.

Wondering who this lucky man was? The actor was none other than Sajid Khan, famous for his role as Little Birju in Mother India. Sajid Khan was discovered by legendary filmmaker Mehboob Khan, who not only gave him a break in films but also adopted him, completely transforming his life from a poor slum child to a Bollywood and international star.

Mehboob Khan renamed him Sajid and cast him as young Birju in the iconic film Mother India (1957), starring Nargis. The Mehboob Khan directorial became one of the epochal movies of Bollywood and the biggest blockbuster of 1957. The film earned global acclaim, instantly making Sajid a recognised face in Indian, North America, and the Philippian cinema.

He later appeared in Mehboob Khan’s Son of India (1962), considered a spiritual successor to Mother India. Though the film didn’t succeed commercially, Sajid’s performance was widely praised. After early success in India, Sajid’s fame crossed borders. He emerged as a teen idol in North America and the Philippines in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Sajid Khan starred as a mischievous local youngster named Raji in the 1966 coming-of-age film Maya, which became a massive hit. The film later inspired an 18-episode television series of the same name.

His popularity soared further with guest appearances on American TV shows like The Big Valley and It’s Happening, cementing his international stardom.

In the Philippines, Sajid became a leading man, starring in successful romantic comedies such as The Singing Filipina, My Funny Girl, and The Prince and I opposite Nora Aunor.