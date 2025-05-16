Bosco Upset Over Not Being ‘Credited’ For Chuttamalle Choreography: ‘Wish Janhvi Kapoor Spoke’

Last Updated: May 17, 2025, 00:51 IST

Bosco expressed his disappointment over not being acknowledged for choreographing Chuttamalle from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor film Devara.

Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis, known for viral Bollywood tracks like Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Kala Chashma and Tauba Tauba, is speaking out about the lack of credit given to choreographers despite their pivotal role in shaping a song’s popularity.

In a candid interview with BBC Asian Network, Bosco expressed his disappointment over not being acknowledged for choreographing Chuttamalle from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor film Devara. The track has gained significant traction online, but Bosco revealed he hasn’t been credited for it during the promotional run.

“I wish Janhvi would have spoken about it in her promotions, but fine, it’s okay,” Bosco said with a smile.

He pointed out the contrast between how Vicky Kaushal handled a similar situation, sharing that the Tauba Tauba actor gracefully gave him credit in interviews and public appearances.

Bosco further explained that the issue goes beyond just one song. “If they don’t realise it, I think, then they don’t realise it. So, you do your work, and maybe it’s a switch I don’t know,” he said while adding that many in the industry overlook the contribution of choreographers even when discussing iconic dance moves.

The choreographer said that the industry needs to find a more structured and respectful approach to acknowledging behind-the-scenes talent. “The correction has to be made. I think there’s a scientific way of doing this instead of forcing yourself and making that call and talking to somebody, saying, ‘You know, why have you not taken my name on the radio station or somebody talks about the dance move, why are you not talking about me?’”

He suggested that a protocol should be put in place so that audiences automatically learn who choreographed a song, rather than relying on actors or directors to name-drop. “It needs to be scientifically done, I guess. There has to be a protocol that needs to be set where people get to know about who is the choreographer instead of somebody having to endorse it,” Bosco said.

