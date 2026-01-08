Boyfriend On Demand First Look: Jisoo Trapped Between Virtual Love And Real-Life Rival | Korean News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 02:15 IST

Netflix drops the first look of Boyfriend on Demand, featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk in a romantic comedy set to premiere in 2026.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk in the first look of Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Boyfriend on Demand.

The first look of the upcoming K-drama Boyfriend on Demand is finally here, and it has already set the internet buzzing. Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk in their first-ever on-screen collaboration, the romantic comedy is among Netflix’s most anticipated Korean releases of 2026.

On January 7 local time, Netflix officially confirmed that Boyfriend on Demand will premiere this year, though a detailed release schedule is yet to be announced. Along with the confirmation, the streaming giant unveiled the first stills introducing the lead characters, Seo Mi Rae and Park Kyeong Nam, offering fans a glimpse into their contrasting worlds and complicated relationship.

In the newly released images, Jisoo is seen stepping into the role of Seo Mi Rae, a hardworking webtoon producer who is visibly burnt out by her demanding job. Known for her perfectionism, Seo Mi Rae struggles to find balance between her professional life and personal happiness. One of the stills shows her carefully examining the booklet of a mysterious new app, hinting at a turning point that briefly pulls her away from her monotonous routine.

The images capture Jisoo portraying a deeply exhausted employee trying to make sense of her love life, adding emotional depth to a character many working professionals may find relatable.

Seo In Guk’s Park Kyeong Nam and the virtual romance twist

Seo In Guk stars as Park Kyeong Nam, Seo Mi Rae’s colleague and professional rival. In contrast to her intense demeanour, Park Kyeong Nam appears calm, reserved and highly competent. Although the two constantly clash at work, he is portrayed as someone with hidden layers beneath his blunt exterior. Seo Mi Rae initially wants nothing to do with him, seeing him purely as competition in the webtoon industry.

The final image released adds an intriguing twist. Set in a lavish, dreamlike environment, it seemingly depicts a scene from the virtual reality simulation app that Seo Mi Rae subscribes to. The drama’s storyline revolves around her decision to join a virtual dating service called “Monthly Boyfriend,” which allows users to experience a perfect romantic relationship for one month at a time. Through the app, she meets ideal boyfriends who awaken feelings of love she has long suppressed.

As Seo Mi Rae navigates her virtual romances, her real life takes an unexpected turn when Park Kyeong Nam begins revealing a softer, more vulnerable side. What starts as cold rivalry slowly evolves into mutual understanding, blurring the lines between simulated affection and genuine emotion.

Boyfriend on Demand is confirmed to premiere in 2026, with Netflix expected to announce the official release date and episode details in the coming months.

