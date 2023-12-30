Buy cheap website traffic
শনিবার , ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Brad Pitt Birthday: From Troy to Fight Club, Hollywood Actor’s Timeless Performances at 60

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩০, ২০২৩ ১১:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
brad pitt birthday 2023 12 358e7ac8565fd48290f55c4cefdda57d


Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 07:00 IST

Brad Pitt turns 60 today on December 18. (Image: bradpittofflcial/Instagram)

Brad Pitt turns 60 today on December 18. (Image: bradpittofflcial/Instagram)

Happy Birthday Brad Pitt: In a career spanning over three decades, Pitt has starred in a series of well-acclaimed films and thus counted as a highly regarded actor in Hollywood.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRAD PITT: One of the most celebrated Hollywood actors, Brad Pitt is celebrating his 60th birthday today, December 18. Fans have been pouring in love-filled messages across social media platforms. Undeniably being the most talked about actor in Hollywood, Brad Pitt began his career by studying acting and went on to climb the ladder to become the most versatile and recognised actor.

brad pitt
(Image: bradpittofflcial/Instagram)

In a career spanning over three decades, Brad Pitt has starred in a series of well-acclaimed films and thus counted as a highly regarded actor in Hollywood. That being said, today on his birthday, let’s take a look at some iconic roles by the Hollywood actor.

Iconic roles by Brad Pitt

Fight Club

The 1999 film Fight Club shows Brad Pitt in the role of Tyler Durden, also counted among the iconic movie characters of all time. Based on an epic novel written by Chuck Palahniuk, the film shows Tyler aka Pitt in a messiah-type figure who has all the answers and is like a beacon of light in the troubled world. The actor’s perfect personage comes with charm and bad-boy charisma which makes the film an extremely entertaining experience.

12 Monkeys

Helping him bag his first-ever Oscar nomination, the 1995 film 12 Monkeys features Brad Pitt in the role of Jeffrey Goines, a disturbed man living in a psychiatric hospital. The film shows how Goines is held responsible for a virus outbreak which gets even more mysterious as the film unfolds. Brad Pitt did justice as he plays the eccentric and hyper Goines.

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

The 2019 film Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood got Brad Pitt his first Oscar for the role of Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino film. Set in the 1960s, Pitt plays the role of a Hollywood stuntman who is trying to make his way to the business along with his best friend Rick Dalton. Sharing the screen with high-class talents like Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie among others, the film is counted as one of the best-recognised ones in his career.

Seven

Yet again counted as one of his memorable performances, Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s cinematic masterpiece did an incredible job as detective David Mills, a young and arrogant officer who investigates a series of murders inspired by the Seven Deadly Sins. While Pitt amazingly delivered a compelling performance, the film will also viewers on an emotional roller coaster that is both heartbreaking and stomach-churning.

Ocean’s Eleven

When reminded of the iconic squad of gambling gangsters in theOcean’sfranchise, the face of George Clooney comes to mind. However, when talking about Danny Ocean, Rusty Ryan aka Brad Pitt follows close behind. The Hollywood actor stole the show as one of the members of the iconic movie heist squad who joins Danny Ocean in robbing three Las Vegas casinos. While Danny is the man behind the plan, Rusty is the one taking it forward.

Troy

The movie which revolves around the epic Trojan War fought between the Romans and the Greeks stars Pitt in a top-notch role. Playing the role of Greek warrior, Pitt garnered positive reviews for his performance.

The movies listed here are the highly-regarded and memorable roles played by Brad Pitt, catch up on them if you haven’t seen them yet.

nibandh 2023 11 f463cc9c64a89d0c41cd51aac0142476
Nibandh Vinod

Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with expertise in covering events, festivals and driving SEO content for News18.com. A tech-savvy person, NibanRead More



Source link

