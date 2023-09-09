শনিবার , ৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৫শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Brahmastra 2: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘In Progress’, Ayan Mukerji Shares Big Update

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৯, ২০২৩ ১১:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 09 09t110546.944


Last Updated: September 09, 2023, 11:08 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra celebrates 1 year today.

Brahmastra starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Back in 2022, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra released in the big screens and was a box office success. While the film garnered mixed response from fans and critics, the modern mythological drama continues to bask in it’s success as it took almost 10 years in making. As the film clocked 1 year today, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji penned a heartfelt note and also shared a big update on it’s sequel.

Sharing bundle of screen grabs from the film, Ayan wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!”

At the end of the video, it’s revealed that Brahmastra Part 2 and Part 3 are in progress. ‘Brahmastra Part 2 and Part 3, Development In Progress,’ it read.

Karan Johar who backed the film also penned an emotiomal note which read, “Today we mark and celebrate one year of this labor of love. Truly, one experience….one journey….one story that is told with the heart and soul. An army of people giving in their best to showcase nothing short of magic on the big screen. The power of love & light will continue to shine bright!!! #brahmāstra.”

Earlier in a press statement, Ayan had shared that Brahmastra 2 and 3 will be ‘bigger’ than the first part and added that he will be making the two films together. “After absorbing all the love and feedback on Part One…I have been focused on creating the vision for Part Two and Part Three – which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!.”

Brahmastra starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. was the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy, marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, The Astraverse. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra earned close to Rs 400 crores at the box office worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure, it’s safe to say that the upcoming installments are worth the wait!

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

