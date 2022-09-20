Bride’s Jewellery Designed by 175-Year-Old Bikaner Jeweller Family

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple, who have been together for a few years now, are finally ready to exchange their vows. While the couple is yet to formally make an announcement about their wedding, sources close to the couple have confirmed the nuptials and revealed that the preparations have begun. It has been revealed that Richa is preparing to be a regal bride and she has roped in a family of jewellers who’ve been in the business for 175 years now.

For the Delhi functions, the actress is reportedly sporting custom-made jewels designed by a renowned jewellery family in Bikaner. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa. The Khajanchi family are said to be the descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewellery includes the royal family of Bikaner.

Meanwhile, ANI has reported that Richa and Ali are likely to tie the knot on October 4. The report has claimed that the couple will be hosting a wedding ceremony will take place in Delhi. The wedding festivities will begin on September 30, with the couple planning to host a cocktail party, sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

It is said that a day after the wedding ceremony, the couple will head back to Mumbai and host a reception party for their family and friends.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022. Also, the two are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment in the franchise – Fukrey 3.

