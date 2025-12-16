Bridgerton Season 4 First Look: Benedict, Sophie And Pirate Penelope Steal The Spotlight | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 04:00 IST

New Bridgerton Season 4 stills show Benedict pining, Sophie at the masquerade, and Penelope in pirate attire ahead of the romantic Netflix premiere.

Benedict and Penelope dazzle in new Bridgerton Season 4 stills.

The countdown to the Bridgerton Ball has begun as Netflix gears up to return with the fourth season of its hit period drama. This season, the spotlight turns to the third Bridgerton brother, Benedict (Luke Thompson), as he embarks on a new romantic journey with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). New stills from the upcoming episodes tease moments of longing, miscommunication, and the enchanting masquerade that sets their love story in motion.

Benedict Pining, Sophie in Masquerade Magic

With the holiday season around the corner, Bridgerton’s official account shared fresh photos with the caption, “Happy Holidays, dear reader, do allow this author to spoil you with riches…” One image captures Benedict leaning against a door, seemingly missing someone dear, hinting at the emotional depth of his storyline. Another still shows Sophie examining a pair of silver gloves she wore at the Bridgerton masquerade ball, foreshadowing her pivotal role in the season’s central romance.

Nicola Coughlan also appears as Penelope, dressed as a striking female pirate in black. The masquerade ball serves as the Cinderella-style moment where Benedict and Sophie meet without knowing each other’s identities, setting the stage for romance, tension, and playful misadventures.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner shared insights into the season’s themes: “Benedict needs to be braver about committing and going after what he really wants and believes in. Sophie needs to be courageous in love and courageous about allowing herself to dream. And you can apply that to so many things outside of romantic love — I think all of us could channel a little more courage to be our true selves and go after what we really want in our everyday life.”

The showrunner added that this season also ensures all the Bridgerton siblings remain integral to the story. “Eloise [Claudia Jessie], for example, has a very tight relationship with Benedict and she will be involved in his search for the masked woman this year,” she explained, promising familiar faces and sibling dynamics alongside the new romance.

With masquerade intrigue, heartfelt longing, and a tale of courage in love, Bridgerton Season 4 promises a captivating mix of romance and drama.

