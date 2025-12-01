সোমবার, ০১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৩০ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Pain And Healing In New Post | Hollywood News

  সোমবার, ১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Britney Spears Gets Candid About Pain And Healing In New Post | Hollywood News


Britney Spears reflects on growth and vulnerability, responds to Kevin Federline’s memoir, and shares updates after reactivating Instagram for the holidays.

She later changed the caption of the post. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Britney Spears is entering the holiday season with introspection. After reactivating her Instagram account on November 7, the pop icon shared a deeply reflective message on November 29, writing about the value of honouring her inner child and discovering “good things” even in difficult moments.

The caption, later edited, accompanied a video of her dancing to Adele’s Send My Love (To Your New Lover), where she lip-syncs the lines, “We’ve gotta let go of all of our ghosts / We both know we ain’t kids no more.”

A Candid Message on Growth and Vulnerability

In her original caption, Spears opened up by writing: “Haven’t found my party dress for this year… Reflecting is good for the soul… Sometimes when hard things happen, good things come from it and we learn… I learned that a real note of expression with emotion speaks volumes for us all!!”

She then shifted to the importance of reconnecting with one’s younger, sensitive self, adding: “Call it childish, silly, annoying… We grow up to become women but do you dare keep the most sensitive part of the soul and allow it to rebel… the child within must speak in the most vulnerable of times.”

From Long Reflection to a Short, Playful Update

On November 30, Spears replaced the long message with a much briefer note: “I felt pretty in that bathing suit… psss gotta find those Mary Jane shoes.”

Social Media Activity Amid Tensions With Kevin Federline

Spears’ return to Instagram follows her brief deactivation which came during public friction with her ex-husband Kevin Federline surrounding his memoir You Thought You Knew. Prior to that, fans voiced concern after she disabled comments on posts featuring dance clips and captions referencing her sons, Jayden James, 19 and Sean Preston, 20.

Calling Out Allegations in Federline’s Memoir

In recent weeks, Spears also responded publicly after Federline revisited details of their marriage and her relationship with their sons. His book reportedly includes accusations relating to her behaviour and parenting, as well as claims that “something bad” might happen to her.

Spears pushed back, stating: “The constant gaslighting from the ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys are complex. I have felt demoralised by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.” She also criticised his media appearances, saying his interviews were literally attacking.

December 01, 2025, 17:33 IST

