Britney Spears Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 16:41 IST

Britney Spears shared an Instagram dance video that included a brief wardrobe malfunction while dancing to a Christina Aguilera song.

Dancing has become a constant in Spears’ online presence. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Britney Spears is dancing her way into the new year. And, as usual, the Internet noticed. On Sunday, January 4, the 44-year-old pop star posted a video on Instagram showing herself twirling around a room to I Am song by Christina Aguilera. Spears wore a sheer dress layered over an animal-print bikini. Mid-spin, the outfit slipped. She did not stop. She briefly covered her breast with a pink flower emoji and kept dancing.

The clip felt familiar to longtime followers. It was casual, unfiltered and very “Britney.”

“I Had Completely Forgot”

Spears captioned the post in French, explaining why the video surfaced now and not earlier. “Found something in my luggage… well, you know… I never posted this! Well, whatever, I decided to reconsider. omg I had completely forgot …… darn it,” she wrote.

Later the same day, she added two more dance videos. One showed her moving around in a light pink dress. The other had a softer mood, set to classical music.

Dancing has become a constant in Spears’ online presence. It is not new, and it is not staged. Past videos have featured her moving to tracks like Señorita, “Scream” by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.

Clapping Back At Critics

Not everyone has loved those clips. Spears has heard the criticism before and addressed it head-on.

In a 2021 Instagram post, she pushed back hard, writing: “If you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f—— book !!!!!”

Since then, she has continued posting on her own terms, shrugging off commentary and doing exactly what she wants.

Why The Aguilera Song Matters

Apart from the malfunction, this time, the choice of music didn’t go unnoticed. Spears and Aguilera share a long, complicated history that goes back to The Mickey Mouse Club, where both rose to fame as kids before becoming two of the biggest pop stars of the late 1990s, reports People.

There were bumps in their friendship for sure, but there was also support.

After Spears’ conservatorship ended in 2021, Aguilera publicly backed her on several occasions. Spears later returned the praise, saying she was “inspired” by Aguilera and calling her “a beautiful woman of power.”

First Published: January 05, 2026, 16:41 IST