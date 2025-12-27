Britney Spears Spends Christmas With Son Jayden; Sean Preston Celebrates With Aunt Jamie Lynn | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 05:30 IST

Britney Spears celebrated Christmas with her 19-year-old son Jayden James, marking a rare and emotional family moment amid efforts to rebuild bonds.

Britney Spears tied the knot with Sam in June 2022 before they split in July 2023 (Photo: Bang Showbiz)

Britney Spears marked Christmas this year with a deeply personal celebration, spending the holiday with her younger son, Jayden James. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the singer shared quality time with the 19-year-old, making the festive season especially meaningful for her.

“Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden, it’s been such a special holiday,” the source said, describing the reunion as warm and heartfelt. Spears, 44, shares Jayden and her elder son, Sean Preston, 20, with her former husband Kevin Federline.

While Britney spent Christmas with Jayden, Sean Preston celebrated the holiday separately in Louisiana. Photos shared on Instagram showed him spending time with his aunt Jamie Lynn Spears and her family, offering a glimpse into the siblings’ individual holiday plans.

Kevin Federline on Britney’s Contact With Her Sons

In November, Kevin Federline addressed Britney’s relationship with their sons during an appearance on Talk Shop Live, where he was promoting his memoir You Thought You Knew. During the interview, Federline revealed that Britney had been in contact with both Preston and Jayden since the book’s release.

“We haven’t talked specifically, but I know that she’s talked to our sons, which is good,” Federline said. He also emphasised that both boys have expressed a desire to rebuild their relationship with their mother. “They absolutely love their mom, right? I mean, they always, always have, always will,” he added. “It’s instilled in them. And I’ve always wanted for them to have a connection with their mom, the way I have with my mom.”

Federline further explained that his intention behind writing the memoir was, in part, to help facilitate healing between Britney and their sons. He suggested that reconciliation was “definitely a possibility,” noting his support for any effort that strengthens their bond.

Britney Spears Responds to Memoir Claims

However, Britney has publicly shared a very different perspective regarding Federline’s book. In mid-October, the pop star released a statement calling out her ex-husband for what she described as “constantly gaslighting” her and strongly defended her relationship with her children.

“I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys,” Britney wrote. “Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralised by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.”

She went on to speak candidly about her limited time with her sons, adding, “Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by [their] own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

