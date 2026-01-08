Bruno Mars Announces The Romantic Stadium Tour Worldwide; Dates, Cities And Ticket Details | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 00:42 IST

Bruno Mars is set to return with a massive global stadium tour in support of his new album The Romantic, marking his first worldwide run in nearly a decade.

Bruno Mars is officially hitting the road once again. On Thursday, January 8, the 16-time Grammy Award winner announced The Romantic Tour, a massive stadium run that will take him across the world later this year. The tour arrives in support of his upcoming album The Romantic, which is set for release on February 27.

Marking his first major string of global shows in nearly ten years, the tour will also be Mars’ first-ever worldwide stadium run. Anderson .Paak will open all shows as DJ Pee .Wee, while Victoria Monét, RAYE and Leon Thomas will join as special guests on select dates, adding to the tour’s star power.

The tour will kick off on April 10 in Las Vegas and travel through major cities across North America and Europe, including Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Philadelphia, Miami and Los Angeles. The final show is scheduled for October 14 in Vancouver, Canada, bringing the six-month-long tour to a close.

The announcement has already generated significant buzz among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting a full-scale tour from Mars after years of limited live appearances.

Ticket details, Grammy buzz and full tour schedule

Tickets for The Romantic Tour will first be available through an artist presale starting January 14 at 12 pm local time. Fans can sign up for presale access on Bruno Mars’ official website until January 12 at 10 am PT. The general on-sale will begin on January 15 at 12 pm local time.

The tour announcement also comes at a high point in Mars’ career. Ahead of the album release, he has earned three nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards. He is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “APT.”, his collaboration with Rosé.

Below are the confirmed dates for The Romantic Tour 2026:

The tour begins April 10 in Las Vegas, followed by shows in Glendale, Arlington, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Columbus and Toronto in April and May. European dates start in June with stops in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Madrid, Milan and London. The tour then returns to North America in August, covering cities including East Rutherford, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Foxborough, Indianapolis, Tampa, New Orleans, Miami, San Antonio, Colorado Springs, Inglewood, Santa Clara and Vancouver.

