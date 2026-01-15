Bruno Mars Expands ‘The Romantic Tour’ With 30-Plus New Dates, Stadium Run Gets Bigger | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 01:30 IST

Bruno Mars has expanded his 2026 Romantic Tour with over 30 new dates, turning it into a massive nearly 70-show global stadium run.

Bruno Mars announces his first worldwide stadium tour in nearly a decade.

Bruno Mars is going bigger than ever. The global superstar has added more than 30 new dates to his highly anticipated 2026 “Romantic Tour,” transforming the outing into a nearly 70-show global stadium run. Announced earlier this week, the tour marks Mars’ first full headlining tour in almost a decade and his first-ever stadium tour as a solo artist.

Produced by Live Nation, the expanded Romantic Tour will now span North America, Europe and the U.K., reflecting overwhelming demand following the initial announcement. Several cities have seen additional shows added, while a few major markets are set to host multi-night residencies.

Second shows have been confirmed in Las Vegas, Arlington, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Miami, Santa Clara, Madrid, Milan and several other cities. Paris and Vancouver will now each host three nights, while Toronto, Amsterdam, East Rutherford and Los Angeles have expanded to four stadium shows per city. London, meanwhile, stands out with a massive six-night run at Wembley Stadium scheduled for July, making it one of the most ambitious stretches of the tour.

Anderson .Paak, Victoria Monét Join the Tour

Joining Mars on all dates is his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak, performing as DJ Pee .Wee. The pairing reunites the duo following the success of their Grammy-winning project, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans attending the shows.

Select dates on the tour will also feature additional support from Victoria Monét, Raye and Leon Thomas, offering a varied and high-profile lineup across different markets. All North American stops on The Romantic Tour are sponsored by MGM Resorts International and the Pinky Ring at Bellagio, further cementing the tour’s premium, large-scale production.

Tour Follows New Album Announcement

The tour expansion comes shortly after Mars announced his fourth solo studio album, “The Romantic,” which is set for release on February 27 via Atlantic Records. The album marks his first solo project in several years and is expected to play a central role in shaping the tour’s setlist.

With nearly 70 shows now scheduled, The Romantic Tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest live music events of 2026. Industry watchers note that the scale of the expansion reflects Mars’ enduring global appeal and the strong appetite for large-scale stadium tours from top-tier artists.

Tickets: Tickets for newly added dates, along with remaining tickets for previously announced shows, will go on sale during the general onsale beginning tomorrow, January 15, at 12 p.m. local time.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: January 16, 2026, 01:30 IST

News movies hollywood Bruno Mars Expands ‘The Romantic Tour’ With 30-Plus New Dates, Stadium Run Gets Bigger