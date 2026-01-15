শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৬:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Tomb Raider First Look: Sophie Turner Debuts As Lara Croft, Internet Misses Angelina Jolie | Hollywood News Bruno Mars Expands ‘The Romantic Tour’ With 30-Plus New Dates, Stadium Run Gets Bigger | Hollywood News Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram After Backlash Over Intimate Scene With Yash | Telugu Cinema News যেসব আসনে লড়বে এনসিপি Kartik Aaryan Gives Up Rs 15 Crore Fee After Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Flops: Report | Bollywood News যে ১৭৯ আসনে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করবে জামায়াত বিইউবিটিতে স্প্রিং-২০২৬ নবীন বরণ অনুষ্ঠিত WPL: Day after being retired out, Harleen Deol guides UP Warriorz to victory | Cricket News ‘Dhanush Is Back In His Zone’: Kara First Glimpse Ignites Massive Fan Frenzy | Tamil Cinema News PSG coach Luis Enrique open to soccer using rugby’s sin-bin for fouls | Football News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bruno Mars Expands ‘The Romantic Tour’ With 30-Plus New Dates, Stadium Run Gets Bigger | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Bruno Mars Expands ‘The Romantic Tour’ With 30-Plus New Dates, Stadium Run Gets Bigger | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Bruno Mars has expanded his 2026 Romantic Tour with over 30 new dates, turning it into a massive nearly 70-show global stadium run.

font

Bruno Mars announces his first worldwide stadium tour in nearly a decade.

Bruno Mars announces his first worldwide stadium tour in nearly a decade.

Bruno Mars is going bigger than ever. The global superstar has added more than 30 new dates to his highly anticipated 2026 “Romantic Tour,” transforming the outing into a nearly 70-show global stadium run. Announced earlier this week, the tour marks Mars’ first full headlining tour in almost a decade and his first-ever stadium tour as a solo artist.

Produced by Live Nation, the expanded Romantic Tour will now span North America, Europe and the U.K., reflecting overwhelming demand following the initial announcement. Several cities have seen additional shows added, while a few major markets are set to host multi-night residencies.

Second shows have been confirmed in Las Vegas, Arlington, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Miami, Santa Clara, Madrid, Milan and several other cities. Paris and Vancouver will now each host three nights, while Toronto, Amsterdam, East Rutherford and Los Angeles have expanded to four stadium shows per city. London, meanwhile, stands out with a massive six-night run at Wembley Stadium scheduled for July, making it one of the most ambitious stretches of the tour.

Anderson .Paak, Victoria Monét Join the Tour

Joining Mars on all dates is his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak, performing as DJ Pee .Wee. The pairing reunites the duo following the success of their Grammy-winning project, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans attending the shows.

Select dates on the tour will also feature additional support from Victoria Monét, Raye and Leon Thomas, offering a varied and high-profile lineup across different markets. All North American stops on The Romantic Tour are sponsored by MGM Resorts International and the Pinky Ring at Bellagio, further cementing the tour’s premium, large-scale production.

Tour Follows New Album Announcement

The tour expansion comes shortly after Mars announced his fourth solo studio album, “The Romantic,” which is set for release on February 27 via Atlantic Records. The album marks his first solo project in several years and is expected to play a central role in shaping the tour’s setlist.

With nearly 70 shows now scheduled, The Romantic Tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest live music events of 2026. Industry watchers note that the scale of the expansion reflects Mars’ enduring global appeal and the strong appetite for large-scale stadium tours from top-tier artists.

Tickets: Tickets for newly added dates, along with remaining tickets for previously announced shows, will go on sale during the general onsale beginning tomorrow, January 15, at 12 p.m. local time.

Location :

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published:

January 16, 2026, 01:30 IST

News movies hollywood Bruno Mars Expands ‘The Romantic Tour’ With 30-Plus New Dates, Stadium Run Gets Bigger
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Tomb Raider First Look: Sophie Turner Debuts As Lara Croft, Internet Misses Angelina Jolie | Hollywood News

Tomb Raider First Look: Sophie Turner Debuts As Lara Croft, Internet Misses Angelina Jolie | Hollywood News

Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram After Backlash Over Intimate Scene With Yash | Telugu Cinema News

Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram After Backlash Over Intimate Scene With Yash | Telugu Cinema News

যেসব আসনে লড়বে এনসিপি

যেসব আসনে লড়বে এনসিপি

Kartik Aaryan Gives Up Rs 15 Crore Fee After Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Flops: Report | Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan Gives Up Rs 15 Crore Fee After Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Flops: Report | Bollywood News

যে ১৭৯ আসনে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করবে জামায়াত

যে ১৭৯ আসনে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করবে জামায়াত

‘Dhanush Is Back In His Zone’: Kara First Glimpse Ignites Massive Fan Frenzy | Tamil Cinema News

‘Dhanush Is Back In His Zone’: Kara First Glimpse Ignites Massive Fan Frenzy | Tamil Cinema News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST