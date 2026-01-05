BTS 5th Album: All You Need To Know About Release, Pre-order And Possible Dua Lipa Collab | Korean News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 03:21 IST

Global K-pop superstars BTS are officially gearing up for their long-awaited return. After nearly four years away due to mandatory military service, the seven-member group has announced plans for their fifth full-length album, marking their grand comeback to the music industry.

The announcement was made by the group’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, on January 5 at 12 am KST, sending ARMY into a frenzy worldwide. The album, currently titled BTS The 5th Album, is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026, and will feature 14 tracks — a rare early reveal for the group. The record will reunite RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook following their military hiatus.

Album details, release date and pre-order schedule

According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s official notice, the upcoming release will be BTS’ first album in three years and nine months. The agency revealed that all seven members were actively involved in the creative process.

It stated that the members were “deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colors into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey”.

The album is described as a heartfelt message from BTS to ARMY, reflecting gratitude for fans who patiently waited through their hiatus. Along with the album announcement, the agency also confirmed key dates:

Pre-Order Opening Date: From 11 am, Friday, January 16, 2026 (KST)

Release Date: 1 pm, Friday, March 20, 2026 (KST)

The extended rollout has given fans ample time to prepare, making it one of the group’s most anticipated releases to date.

World tour plans and Dua Lipa collaboration rumours

In addition to the album, BTS also confirmed that a world tour is officially on the way. While full details are yet to be revealed, the group announced that the tour schedule will be unveiled on January 14 at 12 am KST, further heightening excitement.

Ahead of the official announcement, fans had already begun speculating after a mysterious display appeared at Seoul’s Sejong Center. The installation featured the logo of BTS’ upcoming album along with three circular symbols. The imagery, previously seen in the members’ personal letters to fans, resembled a sun, prompting theories about the possible theme or title of the record.

The announcement quickly crashed the Weverse website as fans rushed online to celebrate. It also reignited online rumours, including speculation about a potential collaboration with pop star Dua Lipa. While the rumour has gained traction across social media platforms, no official confirmation has been made so far.

