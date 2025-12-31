BTS Comeback Date Teased? ARMYs Decode Handwritten Clues From New Year Postcard | Korean News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 23:23 IST

BTS ARMYs decode a mysterious New Year postcard with symbols and a date, fueling speculation about the group’s long-awaited comeback in 2026.

BTS’ comeback album will drop in Spring 2026(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Did BTS just drop a major hint about its long-awaited comeback? ARMYs across the globe are in detective mode after Korean fans received a mysterious New Year postcard from the K-pop supergroup—one that appears to contain a subtle but potentially explosive clue about BTS’ return.

While the postcard initially looked like a simple seasonal greeting, fans quickly noticed a small date written beneath a newly unveiled logo. The discovery has sparked widespread speculation that BTS may have quietly revealed its comeback date, months before any official announcement from HYBE.

The buzz comes as BTS prepares for a full-group return following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members—Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook—by June 2025. Since then, the group has repeatedly hinted at new music and a large-scale world tour slated for spring 2026, keeping ARMYs on constant alert.

What’s on the BTS New Year postcard?

On December 30, ARMYs in South Korea holding gold membership reportedly received a special postcard via same-day delivery. The front featured a brand-new BTS logo, but it was the small text below it that caught fans’ attention: March 20, 2026.

Social media quickly lit up with theories suggesting the date could mark BTS’ official OT7 comeback. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “ARMY right now deciphering using new clues…. we should have more theories soon.”

The speculation gained traction as fans noted that March 20, 2026, falls on a Friday—a day typically reserved for major global music releases. Others pointed out that March 20 also marks the beginning of spring in 2026, aligning perfectly with earlier reports of a spring comeback and tour.

ARMYs decode the three mysterious symbols

Fans also began analysing three symbols printed on the postcard, believing they may further hint at BTS’ future plans. One ARMY confidently posted, “I knew it! That means offical comeback will March 20th. Tour announcement will probably be mid January around 13th-14th. Tickets sale early February or end of January. BTS IS COMING. CANT WAIT. LETS GO.”

Another fan added, “Is this a hint for the BTS comeback?? cuz SPRING 2026 do starts March 20th and it’s a FRIDAY ( when new music usually drops!) Someone explained the 3 symbols.”

While interpretations vary, the consensus among fans is clear: BTS is deliberately building anticipation through subtle storytelling, a move that has long been part of the group’s creative identity.

BTS members’ handwritten New Year messages to ARMY

Adding to the emotional weight of the postcard were printed handwritten messages from each BTS member on the back, wishing fans a happy New Year and expressing excitement about being together again.

Jin wrote, “Hello ARMY. Happy New Year. I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again. Thank you so much for waiting. We will work hard with our promotions. Fighting.”

J-Hope shared, “Hello ARMY, the new year 2026 has arrived. Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!! I’m already looking forward to it!! Finally, what I’ve been thinking of is becoming reality!! For real!! Happily and with joy!! Let’s be together. Let’s go!! ARMY!! BTS!!”

Suga added, “Happy new year ARMY!! The new year is starting again. I’m praying that things will be awesome for you this year as well. I miss you. Let’s have fun this year. I love you!! We’ll see you soon.”

RM wrote, “Finally finally finally. The year 2026 has arrived. The one who has been waiting for that year more than anyone. I’ve missed you all!! Bangtan is coming. BTS is coming!! Woohoo!!”

Jimin shared, “HAPPY NEW YEAR!! The new year is bright. Finally, the year that we can meet you all is here. We want to show our gratitude to the ARMY who are always beside us giving their support. I hope this year brings you more happiness than the previous year.”

V wrote, “I hope that 2026 brings you more and better memories! It’s been a while since we released an album but I hope you will look over us well, I have missed you! I hope today will also be a good day for you!”

Jungkook added, “Hello ARMY. This is Jungkook. Have you been healthy? I’ve missed you! I always feel the same way. I’ve been working hard as usual! Please look over us well in 2026 as well! Happy new year.”

While HYBE has yet to confirm anything officially, one thing is certain: BTS has ARMYs watching every detail—and the countdown to 2026 has truly begun.

