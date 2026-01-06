BTS Fan Arrested For Stalking Jung Kook After Repeated Visits To Singer’s Seoul Home | Korean News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 00:57 IST

A BTS fan has been arrested in Seoul for repeatedly visiting Jung Kook’s home, with police citing violations of South Korea’s anti-stalking law.

A BTS fan has been arrested after repeatedly visiting Jung Kook’s home in Seoul, sparking concerns over the K-pop star’s safety. According to The Korea Times, the suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of violating South Korea’s anti-stalking law after she showed up at the singer’s residence in the Yongsan District at around 2:50 pm on Sunday, January 4.

Authorities at Yongsan Police Station in central Seoul confirmed that the individual is a Brazilian woman in her 30s. Police said the woman caused a disturbance outside Jung Kook’s home, including throwing mail at the front of the property. Investigations revealed that she had also visited the residence on two separate occasions last month.

The woman was arrested at the scene, and officers said Jung Kook requested a no-contact order following the incident. Police are now planning to investigate the suspect further to determine the full details and motive behind her repeated visits.

This is not the first time Jung Kook has faced security concerns at his home. In June last year, another woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into the singer’s residence after reportedly flying in from China to witness his military discharge. Later in the year, a separate female fan was also detained after trying to gain unauthorised access to the property.

Following one of the earlier break-in attempts, Jung Kook addressed fans directly through a live broadcast, revealing that he had witnessed the incident in real time via his home security cameras. Speaking firmly about personal boundaries, he said, “I had to make it clear – being supportive is one thing, but what’s wrong is wrong.”

The singer went on to issue a strong warning, adding, “If you come, I’ll lock you in. Everything is recorded as evidence, and you’ll be dragged away. If you step into my parking lot without my permission, you’ll be trapped until I open the door. CCTV is everywhere. Unless you want to end up at the police station, don’t ever come in.”

Meanwhile, BTS have ushered in the new year with major plans ahead. The group recently announced a new album and a world tour slated for 2026. The long-awaited follow-up to 2020’s Be is scheduled for release on March 20, though the album title is yet to be revealed.

The seven-member group reunited last July after completing their mandatory military service, confirming during a livestream that new music was in the works. BTS had gone on hiatus in 2022 to focus on solo projects, with Jung Kook releasing his debut solo album Golden in 2023.

First Published: January 07, 2026, 00:57 IST

