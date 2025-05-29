Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ৩০ মে ২০২৫ | ১৬ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
BTS’ J-Hope Goes Shirtless For ‘Killin’ It Girl’, Joins V, Jimin, Jungkook’s Chapter 2 Era

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৩০, ২০২৫ ৪:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
On May 29, J-Hope shared teaser photos for the track, and fans were left speechless as he flaunted a shirtless, gritty look oozing confidence and charisma.

BTS’ J-Hope is officially entering his bold new Chapter 2 era and he’s making it known with jaw-dropping visuals for his upcoming single Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla).

On May 29, J-Hope shared teaser photos for the track, and fans were left speechless as he flaunted a shirtless, gritty look oozing confidence and charisma. The teaser, blending raw black-and-white portraits with edgy, colorful shots, channels a moody, grunge-inspired aesthetic reminiscent of his Jack In The Box era, but with an even sharper and sexier edge.

Just hours later, on May 30 at midnight KST, the BTS rapper dropped a fresh batch of concept photos, again baring his abs and striking powerful poses that highlight his signature intensity and artistic reinvention.

With this, J-Hope joins BTS bandmates Jungkook, V, and Jimin, who each stunned fans with shirtless visuals during their solo releases. Naturally, ARMYs stormed social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), expressing their excitement and admiration for the star’s daring transformation. Some even trended hashtags celebrating J-Hope’s return, calling him a “visual king” and praising his bold energy.

Many fans are also speculating whether BTS members completing their military service in June – RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, and SUGA – might reunite with J-Hope during BTS FESTA in South Korea. Jin and J-Hope, who finished their service in June and October 2024 respectively, are expected to lead the celebrations this year.

The highly anticipated track Killin’ It Girl is set to drop on June 13 at 0 AM EST, with more promotional content rolling out throughout the month. Featuring rapper GloRilla, the single is expected to show yet another dynamic side of J-Hope’s artistry.

    First Published:
