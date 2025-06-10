BTS’ Jimin And Jungkook Officially Discharged From Military; First Video Out

Last Updated: June 11, 2025, 04:36 IST

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook completed their military service today after 18 months. RM and V were discharged a day earlier; SUGA to follow on June 21.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook complete military service after 18 months.

BTS Reunion 2025: BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have officially completed their mandatory military service. The youngest members of the global sensation were discharged on June 11, after serving 18 months at the Army’s 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. The duo had enlisted together on December 12, 2023.

Their discharge comes just a day after fellow members RM and V were released from duty. Meanwhile, SUGA, who is currently serving as a public service worker due to a shoulder injury, is expected to complete his service on June 21. With Jimin and Jungkook now officially done with their enlistment, anticipation is sky-high for a full-group reunion.

Ahead of their return, BTS’ agency HYBE lit up excitement by displaying the BTS and ARMY logos along with the words “WE ARE BACK” on the exterior of their Yongsan headquarters in Seoul on June 9. The message marked a new beginning for the band and was an emotional moment for fans who have waited patiently through the group’s hiatus.

To mark their 12th debut anniversary, BTS and BIGHIT MUSIC are all set to host the ‘2025 BTS FESTA’ at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on June 13–14. The BTS FESTA is an annual tradition that celebrates the group’s debut on June 13, 2013, with special events and fan interactions.

Adding to the celebrations, J-Hope will headline his concert ‘HOPE ON THE STREET FINAL’ at Goyang Sports Complex on the same dates, promising an unforgettable weekend for ARMYs around the world.

Who Are Jimin and Jungkook?

Jimin, known for his emotive vocals and graceful dance moves, has been a fan-favourite since debut. Jungkook, the group’s youngest or ‘maknae,’ is praised for his powerhouse vocals, versatile talents and strong stage presence. Together, they form a dynamic duo that embodies BTS’ energy, emotion and artistry.

With all members set to be reunited soon, BTS is gearing up for a powerful comeback, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

Location : Seoul, South Korea

First Published: