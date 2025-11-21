BTS Jin Concert Film Set For Global Release In December 2025 | Korean News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 12:30 IST

BTS Jin’s first solo tour comes to the big screen this December with a special concert film set for release across 70 countries.

Jin takes over a gamer character in the IGIN post. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

BTS member Jin is bringing the excitement of his first solo fan concert tour to cinema halls around the world. His concert film, titled ‘#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE’, will release globally on December 27 and 28, 2025, treating ARMY to a theatrical experience of his milestone tour. The announcement came shortly after the film’s main poster was unveiled on BTS’s official social media handles on November 20, 2025, sparking massive buzz online.

Jin’s Record-Breaking Solo Tour Comes To Cinemas

The concert film documents Jin’s hugely successful ‘#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR’, which concluded in October, marking his first solo tour since debuting with BTS. The tour spanned 10 major cities across the globe, featuring 20 shows that drew massive, sold-out crowds. Jin performed in prestigious venues including Chiba and Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan, London’s The O2 Arena, Anaheim’s Honda Center, and Dallas’ American Airlines Center in the United States. The scale and response to the tour have added to the anticipation surrounding the movie’s release.

The film specifically focuses on the highly attended ‘#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in GOYANG’ shows held on June 28 and 29, 2025, at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium. The concert was filmed to deliver a cinematic experience that allows fans worldwide—including those who could not attend—to witness the magic on the big screen. This project continues BTS members’ trend of impressive solo content that highlights their individual artistic identities.

Exclusive Performances, BTS Medley & Bonus Footage

“#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE” promises to deliver much more than simply a recording of the concert. Fans will experience live band performances of tracks from Jin’s solo debut album “Happy” as well as his second mini-album “Echo.” The film also includes a special BTS medley, emotional fan interaction moments, and behind-the-scenes content that has not been seen before. To enhance the cinematic appeal, the movie features a unique opening sequence and exclusive post-credits scenes that were not part of the original concert lineup.

To maximize viewing impact, the film will be released in multiple formats including standard screenings, 4DX, ScreenX, and Ultra 4DX. Screenings will be held in approximately 1,800 theaters across 70 countries and regions. In South Korea, the release will kick off exclusively at CGV theaters starting December 5, 2025. For Jin and his loyal fanbase, this cinematic launch serves as a celebratory conclusion to a landmark year in his solo career.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

Location : Seoul, South Korea

First Published: November 21, 2025, 12:30 IST