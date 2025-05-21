BTS’ Jin Screams ‘He Knows Us’ As Tom Cruise Video Calls His Family On Run Jin | Watch

Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 00:01 IST

BTS member Jin had a full-circle fan moment as Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise appeared on Episode 5 of Run Jin, which aired on May 20 via Bangtan TV. While Jin set out to make Cruise feel welcome, it was the Mission: Impossible actor who left Jin and ARMYs worldwide with unforgettable memories.

In one of the most heartwarming moments, Cruise revealed he’s a fan of BTS. When Jin asked if he had heard of the K-pop group, Cruise enthusiastically replied, “Yes, we all know BTS!” The acknowledgment left Jin wide-eyed and thrilled as he shouted, “Tom Cruise knows us!”

Cruise didn’t stop there. He went on to praise BTS, saying, “First of all, I just want to say congratulations. Your band and your career and what you’ve created is very impressive. I’m a big fan and I’m very happy to be on your show right now.”

The episode also featured an unexpected and touching surprise when Jin video-called his family and introduced them to Tom Cruise. He told his mother during the call, “Tom Cruise is here. He wanted to video call you.” Cruise ended up greeting Jin’s entire family, who were enjoying lunch together. “The food looks excellent,” he said, clearly impressed by their close-knit bond. Cruise also spoke to Jin’s grandfather, adding a personal touch that had fans melting.

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions. One wrote, “Tom Cruise so sweet for this and I’m so happy that he joined the show!!” Another user gushed, “When Tom Cruise knows BTS like that, you know they’re truly global legends!”

The wholesome interaction between Cruise and Jin’s family also sparked fan envy. “Am jealous… Jin’s dream came true, Tom Cruise had fun, and Jin’s family got to meet him!” a fan posted. Another recalled Jin’s mother once staying quiet while others bragged about their sons: “Look at her now—meeting Tom Cruise because of Seokjin!”

