শুক্রবার , ১৮ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৩রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
BTS’ Jungkook And V Recreate Viral Aura Farming Dance During Live, Fans Can’t Stop Watching | Hollywood News

BTS' Jungkook And V Recreate Viral Aura Farming Dance During Live, Fans Can't Stop Watching | Hollywood News


BTS’ Jungkook and V recreated the viral aura farming dance during a surprise Instagram Live, sending fans into meltdown. WATCH the adorable clip.

BTS’ Jungkook and V recreate viral ‘aura farming’ dance during a surprise Instagram Live.

BTS’ Jungkook and V recreate viral ‘aura farming’ dance during a surprise Instagram Live.

BTS members Jungkook and V have once again delighted fans with their unbeatable charm and chemistry. In a surprise Instagram Live that flew under the radar for many, the duo recreated the now-viral “aura farming” dance, leaving the ARMY in splits and replaying the adorable clip on loop.

The duo, fondly known as TaeKook (a combination of their names Taehyung and Jungkook), went live from a car in Los Angeles. While vibing to music and having fun, the two casually mimicked the viral dance move popularised by 11-year-old Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dhika.

Still strapped into their car seats, Jungkook and V moved their arms in sync, mimicking Rayyan’s calm, rhythmic hand motions that earned him the title of the “ultimate aura farmer” on the internet. The unexpected performance, coupled with their infectious laughter and effortless charm, instantly lit up social media.

Fans were quick to share the clips across platforms, with one user writing, “TaeKook just recreated the viral aura farming meme and my life is complete.” Another fan said, “This is why we love them—they’re chaotic, adorable, and so in sync!”

The livestream had several other moments that had fans swooning. In one clip, V affectionately squished Jungkook’s cheeks, while Jungkook amusingly commented “V” in the live chat despite sitting right next to him. Their easy camaraderie continues to be a fan-favourite, even after completing their military enlistment.

For those unfamiliar, the “aura farming” trend went viral after a video of young Rayyan calmly dancing atop a speeding canoe during Indonesia’s traditional Pacu Jalur boat race surfaced online. With sunglasses on and hands flowing to an invisible rhythm, the boy exuded such confidence and cool that netizens dubbed him the “ultimate aura farmer.”

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.

