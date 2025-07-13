BTS’ Jungkook Flooded With Solo Collab Offers After Military Discharge, Fans Hail Him ‘King Of K-pop’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 13, 2025, 21:56 IST

BTS’ Jungkook receives global “love calls” for solo projects after military discharge. Fans call him ‘King of K-pop’ as demand skyrockets worldwide.

Just days after completing his military service, BTS’ Jungkook is making waves worldwide as international producers line up with collaboration offers.

BTS’ Jungkook may have just completed his mandatory military service, but the world never stopped watching—and now, the global spotlight is burning brighter than ever. Just days into his return to civilian life, the superstar is already commanding headlines, not only for BTS’ upcoming reunion but also for the staggering number of international offers coming his way.

According to a Newsen report dated July 12, Jungkook is receiving an overwhelming number of “love calls” from global music producers, record labels, and fellow artists eager to collaborate. In K-pop parlance, “love calls” refer to enthusiastic proposals from within the industry—an indication of just how in-demand Jungkook is right now.

One of the first public shout-outs came from Omar Rudberg, the Swedish actor-singer and breakout star of Netflix’s Young Royals. During an interview with MTV UK earlier this month, Omar was asked about K-pop artists that had caught his attention. Struggling to recall the name, he hummed a tune that the host quickly identified as one of Jungkook’s. That was all Omar needed—his eyes lit up. “Love him! Incredible! His dancing, singing, songs! He’s an incredible machine. I love that dude, like he’s incredible,” he said, wrapping up the moment with a playful “call me” gesture that delighted ARMYs around the world.

While no official projects have been announced, Rudberg’s excitement mirrors what insiders are saying behind the scenes—Jungkook’s return is sparking serious interest in the international music circuit. It’s hardly surprising. Even during his military enlistment, Jungkook’s solo tracks continued to chart globally, underscoring his star power and musical magnetism.

Adding to the buzz, Jungkook flew to Los Angeles on July 8 to begin work on new music. Though details remain under wraps, it’s been confirmed that the BTS members will be staying in LA for at least two months as they lay the groundwork for their next group album. With a release timeline currently targeting spring 2026, this comeback marks a historic moment—it will be the group’s first full-group project since all seven members completed their military service.

For fans, Jungkook’s post-military chapter is already brimming with excitement and possibilities. From potential solo ventures to high-profile collaborations and the long-awaited BTS comeback, ARMYs are ready to support him at every step. With his vocals, charisma, and unmatched versatility, Jungkook isn’t just back—he’s back to dominate, and the world is clearly ready.

