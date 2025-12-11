BTS’ Jungkook GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition Arrives In India For The First Time | Korean News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 02:30 IST

BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition launches in Mumbai, offering fans a one-of-a-kind immersive experience from Dec 12 to Jan 11.

Jungkook, along with other BTS members, is focused on preparing new music. (Photo Credit: X)

BTS fans in India, or ARMY, have a reason to celebrate: Jung Kook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition is making its debut in the country. The first official HYBE event in India, the month-long exhibition captures the maknae’s journey with his debut solo album, GOLDEN, and promises an immersive experience for fans.

Running from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026, at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai, the exhibit chronicles Jung Kook’s artistic growth. Fans will explore zones like GOLDEN: JOURNEY, GOLDEN: MOMENTS, GOLDEN: SHINE, GOLDEN: SOLID, GOLDEN: SUBSTANCE, STEM, HALLWAY 1, THEATER: SHINE, HALLWAY 2, THEATER: SOLID, and SUBSTANCE ROOM. Each section showcases iconic outfits from his music videos and performances, awards, records, and other career-defining milestones.

HYBE India and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, have collaborated to bring this exhibition to Indian fans, aiming to bridge global music culture with local audiences. A HYBE spokesperson said, “Following the establishment of HYBE INDIA, our goal is to build meaningful cultural bridges that connect our global artists with Indian fans, where voices from India can become global stories.”

What Fans Can Expect at the Exhibition

Beyond the visual and audio experiences, the exhibition offers exclusive GOLDEN merchandise. Fans can purchase photo cards, poster sets, key rings, necklaces, jewelry boxes, t-shirts, caps, tote bags, and other collectibles to commemorate Jung Kook’s milestone moments.

HYBE further explained, “Through this exhibition, we are delighted to bring fans in India closer to the heart of Jung Kook’s artistry and to the universal power of music.” The event promises an intimate yet grand glimpse into the artist’s journey, offering fans a chance to step into Jung Kook’s world of creativity, performance, and emotion.

Tickets for Jung Kook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition are now live. Fans can mark their calendars for this once-in-a-lifetime experience in Mumbai.

