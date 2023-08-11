BTS’ Jungkook In Unbuttoned Jacket And Curly Hair Sends ARMY Into Frenzy

Just a week ago, Jungkook’s new advertisement poster for Calvin Klein spread like wildfire on social media. Now, once again the K-pop idol has sent fans into a frenzy after the release of a brand new ad video for the luxury clothing brand. Released on Thursday, August 10, the Pinterest short clip features the BTS in a smouldering look and it has everything to do with denim. The singer-dancer dons a black unbuttoned denim jacket and trouser set from the brand’s clothing line. What steals the limelight is that his look isn’t layered with a t-shirt underneath but a loose tie wrapped around his neck.

With his signature curly hair and lip ring in place, Jungkook stylishly moves inside what appears to be a parking lot. From twirling, and swirling to smiling, the footage of the golden maknae of BTS is set against a retro pop number. In the ad, Jungkook can also be seen channelling his inner supermodel to imitate a ramp walk all while flexing the waistband of his Calvin Klein briefs. With a few close-up shots, the K-pop star doesn’t shy away from flaunting his chiselled physique to the camera.

Take a look at the ad here:

As soon as the short clip surfaced online, ARMY began trending ‘Jungkook for Calvin Klein’ on Twitter by constantly re-sharing new glimpses of the youngest BTS member. While some hailed him as the “Hottest man alive”, many deemed the clip “breathtaking.” Reacting to the brand ad, a user commented, “And now how do I get you out of my head Jungkook.”

And now how do I get you out of my head Jungkook— ????Megan -SEVEN_JK (@_LMEGAN) August 10, 2023

Another wrote, “He looks great, he’s showing off his soft side for this one. Definitely looks sexy too.”

He looks great, he’s showing off his soft side for this one . Definitely looks sexy to .— Kyle Wiseman (@Kyle02wise) August 10, 2023

One more added, “It’s such a vibe. Takes me back to the late 70’s rock band days.”

It’s such a vibe. Takes me back to the late 70’s rock band days????— mlind (@mlinden63) August 10, 2023

Meanwhile, a Twitterati said, “He looks so gorgeous, so mesmerizing. The sexiest of all.”

He looks so gorgeous, so mesmerizing. The sexiest of all— Ishu ꪜ♡⁷ (@LoveyouShadow2) August 10, 2023

Regarding his music career, Jungkook has already released his first solo digital track Seven last month. With features from rapper Latto and South Korean actress Han So-Hee in the music video, the Summer track topped multiple music charts crossing a billion streams on Spotify. During his latest appearance on band member Suga aka Min Yoongi’s talk show Suchwita, Jungkook revealed he is working on his second solo track and plans to release a mini album by November.