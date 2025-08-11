Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১২ আগস্ট ২০২৫
BTS’ Kim Taehyung Stuns Fans With Biceps Workout Clip: ‘Handsome, Strong And BIG’ | Hollywood News

আগস্ট ১২, ২০২৫
BTS’ Kim Taehyung Stuns Fans With Biceps Workout Clip: ‘Handsome, Strong And BIG’ | Hollywood News


BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s intense biceps workout clip sends ARMY into a frenzy, praising his strength, charm, and magnetic presence just weeks after his military discharge.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung flaunts his biceps in a viral workout clip, leaving fans mesmerised.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung flaunts his biceps in a viral workout clip, leaving fans mesmerised.

On August 11, BTS’ Kim Taehyung, known as V, had ARMY swooning when he posted a short biceps workout video on Weverse. Wearing a fitted black vest, the Slow Dancing singer showcased his muscular arms, sparking an avalanche of reactions online.

Kim Taehyung’s Gym Clip Sends ARMY Into Meltdown

Kim Taehyung’s clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans praising his physique and charisma. One fan on X wrote, “I SCREAM when I see his post!! TAE is so handsome, strong and BIG.” Others called the movements of his muscles “strangely mesmerizing,” likening the visual to being “hypnotized.”

Another admirer shared a poetic take: “He walks past, muscles rippling beneath cotton, and someone whispers, ‘Who is that?’ But you already know. It’s Taehyung. Fine. Sexy. Tall. A walking contradiction—soft smile, hard stare, velvet voice, steel body.”

Since completing his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, Taehyung has been regularly posting gym photos and clips, much to the delight of fans.

Kim Taehyung Got Emotional During Hobi’s Concert

Beyond his impressive physical transformation, V has also shown his emotional side in recent interviews. Speaking to W Korea on YouTube, Taehyung revealed a touching secret—he cried during BTS member J-Hope’s Hope On The Stage concert in Seoul this June.

“I cried during Hobi’s concert. Actually, I shed a few tears during Hobi’s performance… During the duet with Jungkook I got choked up. It was a secret because I was embarrassed,” he admitted.

Adding to his current wave of headlines, W Korea unveiled new magazine covers featuring V on August 6, 2025. As Celine’s global brand ambassador, he stunned in sleek, tailored looks from the luxury label, proving his versatility as both a performer and a style icon.

From sculpted biceps to heartfelt confessions, Kim Taehyung continues to capture the hearts of millions worldwide—reminding fans that behind his striking physique lies a deeply genuine and emotional artist.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

