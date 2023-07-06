বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
BTS Leader RM Opens Up On Trolls Spreading Hatred, Says ‘I Think It Is Gross’

BTS leader RM recently talked about social media trolls spreading hatred and urged them to spread love. The K-pop singer made an appearance on Colde’s Blue Room when he explained why musicians keep singing about love and being in love. RM called out trolls and questioned them for spreading ‘hateful energy toward someone’. He also reminded all that spreading ‘love and positivity’ is a virtue.

“As we’re living in a social world, it’s become very easy to express emotions of hatred and despise. I think it’s gross to see someone who has so much hateful energy toward someone else. I mean, of course, we can talk about sadness and hatred, but at the end of the day, speaking of love and spreading love and positive energy is a virtue, and that’s what I believe so,” he said as quoted by Indian Express.

The globally popular singer further talked about love and added, “Even though we said, ‘Don’t ever say love me,’ we still dream of love. We live for love. What drives us to love is simply because it’s in us.”

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM is also likely to be preparing for his military enlistment. In the recent months, Namjoon has spoken about his plans for military training. Earlier this year, he revealed that he was planning on enlisting with J-Hope. “I was actually planning to enlist around the same time as J-Hope but I had to push it back because of this project. I think I will go after I complete this,” he said during a Weverse Live this year. However, it should also be noted that Big Hit Music is yet to officially announce the date and Namjoon’s plans for military training. If RM enlists soon, he will be the third BTS member to enlist after Jin and J-Hope.

