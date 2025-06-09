Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১০ জুন ২০২৫ | ২৭শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

BTS Military Discharge LIVE Updates: RM, V To Exit At 5:30 AM IST; ARMYs Gather At HYBE

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১০, ২০২৫ ৫:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
BTS Military Discharge LIVE Updates: RM, V To Exit At 5:30 AM IST; ARMYs Gather At HYBE


Advertise here

BTS’ RM, V Military Discharge LIVE Updates: BTS members RM and V are officially set to be discharged from South Korea’s military service today, June 10, at 9am KST (5:30am IST). This moment marks a significant milestone for the global fanbase, ARMY, as the group inches closer to a full seven-member reunion.

When Did BTS’ RM and V Begin Mandatory Military Duty?

RM (real name Kim Namjoon) and V (real name Kim Taehyung) both enlisted in December 2023. While RM served in the military band under the 15th Infantry Division in Hwacheon, V opted for a more rigorous path, enlisting in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the 2nd Corps Military Police Unit in Chuncheon.

Ahead of his official discharge, RM took to social media to post a celebratory collage of photos in uniform, captioned: “I’m discharged from the military.” His expression was a mix of pride and excitement, instantly resonating with fans worldwide who flooded his post with congratulatory messages.

V’s Surprise Meeting With Song Kang and Park Chan-wook

A day before his discharge, V surprised fans by posting a carousel of daily life images on his social media. Among them were candid snaps with actor Song Kang and internationally renowned filmmaker Park Chan-wook. The photos immediately sent fans and media into a frenzy, speculating about a potential acting or cinematic collaboration.

Given V’s acting background – he starred in the K-drama Hwarang and appeared in IU’s music video – his meeting with the Oldboy and Decision to Leave director has stirred expectations for a major acting debut. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Big Hit Music Urges Fans to Celebrate Safely

Big Hit Music had earlier issued a statement on their fan platform urging fans not to visit the military base due to safety and space concerns. “No separate official events will be held on the day of discharge,” the agency reiterated, requesting ARMY to support the members virtually.

Despite the absence of in-person celebrations, social media platforms lit up with hashtags like #WelcomeBackNamjoon and #WelcomeBackTaehyung trending globally. Fans shared art, video edits, and heartfelt messages across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Weverse.

When Will the Remaining BTS Members Be Discharged?

With RM and V now officially discharged, the next BTS members expected to return are Jimin and Jungkook, both of whom will be released from duty on June 11, 2025—just a day after RM and V. Meanwhile, SUGA (Min Yoongi), who is serving as a public service worker due to health reasons, will be discharged on June 21.

Earlier this year, J-Hope and Jin, who had enlisted before the others, completed their service, making RM and V the fifth and sixth members to return to civilian life.

BTS Festa 2025 and the Group’s Anticipated Reunion

Excitement around the 2025 BTS FESTA, scheduled for June 13 at KINTEX, Goyang, is already at an all-time high. While Big Hit has yet to confirm if the recently discharged members will attend, fans are hopeful that this year’s FESTA will be the first step towards the full group performing or appearing together publicly again.

Adding to the buzz, J-Hope is set to hold a solo encore concert at Goyang Stadium on the same day, making June 13 one of the most anticipated dates for ARMY this year.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as BTS’ RM and V prepare to complete their military service today.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

BTS Military Discharge LIVE Updates: RM, V To Exit At 5:30 AM IST; ARMYs Gather At HYBE
BTS Military Discharge LIVE Updates: RM, V To Exit At 5:30 AM IST; ARMYs Gather At HYBE
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
5 Zodiac Signs Will have good time From 10th June Gemini Leo Virgo Sagittarius Aquarius astrology
5 Zodiac Signs Will have good time From 10th June Gemini Leo Virgo Sagittarius Aquarius astrology
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বাংলাদেশে চুপিসারে টাকা ঢোকাচ্ছে তুরস্ক, কী করছে জানেন… এতো পাকিস্তানের চেয়েও বেশি বিপজ্জনক
বাংলাদেশে চুপিসারে টাকা ঢোকাচ্ছে তুরস্ক, কী করছে জানেন… এতো পাকিস্তানের চেয়েও বেশি বিপজ্জনক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পৃথিবীতে একমাত্র কোন দেশটির রাজধানী নেই জানেন? ৯৯% লোক জানে না সঠিক উত্তরটি…
পৃথিবীতে একমাত্র কোন দেশটির রাজধানী নেই জানেন? ৯৯% লোক জানে না সঠিক উত্তরটি…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After She Suffers Corneal Damage; Ram Gopal Varma Says ‘Divorces Made in Heaven’

Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After She Suffers Corneal Damage; Ram Gopal Varma Says ‘Divorces Made in Heaven’

 জামালপুর কারাগারে আইনজীবী, মুক্তির দাবিতে আদালত প্রাঙ্গনে বিশৃঙ্খলা , আহত-১

জামালপুর কারাগারে আইনজীবী, মুক্তির দাবিতে আদালত প্রাঙ্গনে বিশৃঙ্খলা , আহত-১

 সিসিআর মেশিন দিয়ে বাণিজ্যিক উৎপাদনে যাবে কপারটেক – Corporate Sangbad

সিসিআর মেশিন দিয়ে বাণিজ্যিক উৎপাদনে যাবে কপারটেক – Corporate Sangbad

 Onboarding, Deboarding Services to Restart Soon at Jagatpura Railway Station

Onboarding, Deboarding Services to Restart Soon at Jagatpura Railway Station

 এপ্রিলের প্রথম দিনে ইচ্ছেমতো বোকা বানান প্রিয়জনকে, রইল একগুচ্ছ মিম, জোকস, মেসেজ – News18 Bangla

এপ্রিলের প্রথম দিনে ইচ্ছেমতো বোকা বানান প্রিয়জনকে, রইল একগুচ্ছ মিম, জোকস, মেসেজ – News18 Bangla

 নতুন ফিচার WhatsApp-এ! অফিসিয়াল চ্যাট থেকে কী কী সুবিধা পাবেন? চটজলদি পেয়ে যান সব খবর WhatsApp brings New Feature Official Chat for tips and tricks – News18 Bangla

নতুন ফিচার WhatsApp-এ! অফিসিয়াল চ্যাট থেকে কী কী সুবিধা পাবেন? চটজলদি পেয়ে যান সব খবর WhatsApp brings New Feature Official Chat for tips and tricks – News18 Bangla

 Doubts Surround Legality Of New Temporary Eviction Ban

Doubts Surround Legality Of New Temporary Eviction Ban

 রাজধানীতে মাদক বিরোধী অভিযানে গ্রেফতার ৭৩ – Corporate Sangbad

রাজধানীতে মাদক বিরোধী অভিযানে গ্রেফতার ৭৩ – Corporate Sangbad

 India vs New Zealand 2021 Squad: Rohit Sharma named new T20I captain; Kohli, Bumrah rested for New Zealand series | Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 2021 Squad: Rohit Sharma named new T20I captain; Kohli, Bumrah rested for New Zealand series | Cricket News

 Ange Postecoglou Sacked: Tottenham Hotspur make surprise move, remove manager despite first major trophy in 17 years | Football News

Ange Postecoglou Sacked: Tottenham Hotspur make surprise move, remove manager despite first major trophy in 17 years | Football News
Advertise here