BTS Military Discharge LIVE Updates: RM, V To Exit At 5:30 AM IST; ARMYs Gather At HYBE

BTS’ RM, V Military Discharge LIVE Updates: BTS members RM and V are officially set to be discharged from South Korea’s military service today, June 10, at 9am KST (5:30am IST). This moment marks a significant milestone for the global fanbase, ARMY, as the group inches closer to a full seven-member reunion.

When Did BTS’ RM and V Begin Mandatory Military Duty?

RM (real name Kim Namjoon) and V (real name Kim Taehyung) both enlisted in December 2023. While RM served in the military band under the 15th Infantry Division in Hwacheon, V opted for a more rigorous path, enlisting in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the 2nd Corps Military Police Unit in Chuncheon.

Ahead of his official discharge, RM took to social media to post a celebratory collage of photos in uniform, captioned: “I’m discharged from the military.” His expression was a mix of pride and excitement, instantly resonating with fans worldwide who flooded his post with congratulatory messages.

Namjoon on IG !! 🐨 : I’m discharged from the military, end. pic.twitter.com/47P9nb0wHQ — K⁷ | HOME (@tksovers) June 9, 2025

V’s Surprise Meeting With Song Kang and Park Chan-wook

A day before his discharge, V surprised fans by posting a carousel of daily life images on his social media. Among them were candid snaps with actor Song Kang and internationally renowned filmmaker Park Chan-wook. The photos immediately sent fans and media into a frenzy, speculating about a potential acting or cinematic collaboration.

Given V’s acting background – he starred in the K-drama Hwarang and appeared in IU’s music video – his meeting with the Oldboy and Decision to Leave director has stirred expectations for a major acting debut. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Big Hit Music Urges Fans to Celebrate Safely

Big Hit Music had earlier issued a statement on their fan platform urging fans not to visit the military base due to safety and space concerns. “No separate official events will be held on the day of discharge,” the agency reiterated, requesting ARMY to support the members virtually.

Despite the absence of in-person celebrations, social media platforms lit up with hashtags like #WelcomeBackNamjoon and #WelcomeBackTaehyung trending globally. Fans shared art, video edits, and heartfelt messages across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Weverse.

When Will the Remaining BTS Members Be Discharged?

With RM and V now officially discharged, the next BTS members expected to return are Jimin and Jungkook, both of whom will be released from duty on June 11, 2025—just a day after RM and V. Meanwhile, SUGA (Min Yoongi), who is serving as a public service worker due to health reasons, will be discharged on June 21.

Earlier this year, J-Hope and Jin, who had enlisted before the others, completed their service, making RM and V the fifth and sixth members to return to civilian life.

BTS Festa 2025 and the Group’s Anticipated Reunion

Excitement around the 2025 BTS FESTA, scheduled for June 13 at KINTEX, Goyang, is already at an all-time high. While Big Hit has yet to confirm if the recently discharged members will attend, fans are hopeful that this year’s FESTA will be the first step towards the full group performing or appearing together publicly again.

Adding to the buzz, J-Hope is set to hold a solo encore concert at Goyang Stadium on the same day, making June 13 one of the most anticipated dates for ARMY this year.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as BTS’ RM and V prepare to complete their military service today.