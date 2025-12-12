শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:২১ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

BTS’ OT7 Reunion Pic Breaks The Internet, ARMY Says ‘Kings Are Back, My Family Is Back’ | Korean News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
BTS delighted fans with brand-new OT7 rehearsal photos, prompting emotional reactions and fuelling excitement about the group’s preparations for their 2026 comeback.

It was the reunion no one saw coming. BTS delivered the ultimate Friday surprise when all seven members—Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook—appeared together in a set of brand-new OT7 photos. Shared across their Instagram stories, the images instantly set social media ablaze, with Kim Taehyung posting the full group shot that sent ARMYs into an emotional frenzy.

The photos were taken in what appears to be their rehearsal studio, sparking intense speculation that BTS are deep into preparations for their much-anticipated 2026 comeback album and world tour. For fans, this was more than just a photo—it was reassurance that the group is officially gearing up for the next era.

ARMYs Emotional Over the OT7 Reunion

Each member contributed a piece of the puzzle. Suga posted a playful shot of himself sitting on a chair while Jimin leaned into the frame holding a mic, marking what fans called Yoongi’s return to Instagram. J-Hope shared a mirror selfie with V beside him, while RM posted candid group moments showing the members sprawled across the studio floor catching their breath after rehearsals.

The fan reactions were immediate and explosive. One user wrote on X, “Finally all 7 in the same frame my family is BACK.” Another said, “OT7! I kept counting to make sure! Aaaaahhhhh! So many emotions. Kings are back.” A third fan declared, “They are preparing to save the music industry so no more boring repeated and cringe lyrics songs let’s go.” One emotional ARMY added, “Seven years get added to my lifespan every time tannies post an OT7 selca.”

Yoongi’s Instagram comeback also set off celebrations, with a fan noting, “The way I knew it had to be Jimin that Suga would post with first. My YOONMIN heart has bloomed.” Another reacted to RM’s post: “Namjoon snapping the moment Yoongi decided to return to IG.”

Hints of Intense Preparation for the Future

RM had recently posted another rehearsal photo, and the new set only strengthens the belief that BTS are working tirelessly behind the scenes. After two years of military service, solo projects, and anticipation, these photos reassure fans that the band is inching closer to a new chapter—one they’ve been waiting for with unwavering dedication.

Location :

Seoul, South Korea

First Published:

December 13, 2025, 00:41 IST

